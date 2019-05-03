Schließen

Tracking picosecond strain pulses in heterostructures that exhibit giant magnetostriction

  • We combine ultrafast X-ray diffraction (UXRD) and time-resolved Magneto-Optical Kerr Effect (MOKE) measurements to monitor the strain pulses in laser-excited TbFe2/Nb heterostructures. Spatial separation of the Nb detection layer from the laser excitation region allows for a background-free characterization of the laser-generated strain pulses. We clearly observe symmetric bipolar strain pulses if the excited TbFe2 surface terminates the sample and a decomposition of the strain wavepacket into an asymmetric bipolar and a unipolar pulse, if a SiO2 glass capping layer covers the excited TbFe2 layer. The inverse magnetostriction of the temporally separated unipolar strain pulses in this sample leads to a MOKE signal that linearly depends on the strain pulse amplitude measured through UXRD. Linear chain model simulations accurately predict the timing and shape of UXRD and MOKE signals that are caused by the strain reflections from multiple interfaces in the heterostructure.

Download full text files

  • pmnr706.pdfeng
    (2747KB)

    SHA-1: 09a261e4df5ac8d80878f154fc8a8367d5bfeda4

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Steffen Zeuschner, Tymur Parpiiev, Thomas PezerilORCiD, Arnaud Hillion, Karine DumesnilORCiD, Abdelmadjid AnaneORCiD, Jan Etienne Pudell, Lisa Willig, Matthias RössleORCiDGND, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428457
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42845
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (706)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/03
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/03
Tag:Bragg peak; Crystal lattices; Heterostructures; Lasers; Magnetism; Magnetooptical effects; Metal oxides; Phonons; Transition metals; Ultrafast X-ray diffraction
Issue:706
Pagenumber:9
Source:Structural Dynamics 6, 024302 (2019) DOI:10.1063/1.5084140
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo