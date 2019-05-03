Tracking picosecond strain pulses in heterostructures that exhibit giant magnetostriction

Steffen Zeuschner, Tymur Parpiiev, Thomas Pezeril, Arnaud Hillion, Karine Dumesnil, Abdelmadjid Anane, Jan Etienne Pudell, Lisa Willig, Matthias Rössle, Marc Herzog, Alexander von Reppert, Matias Bargheer
- We combine ultrafast X-ray diffraction (UXRD) and time-resolved Magneto-Optical Kerr Effect (MOKE) measurements to monitor the strain pulses in laser-excited TbFe2/Nb heterostructures. Spatial separation of the Nb detection layer from the laser excitation region allows for a background-free characterization of the laser-generated strain pulses. We clearly observe symmetric bipolar strain pulses if the excited TbFe2 surface terminates the sample and a decomposition of the strain wavepacket into an asymmetric bipolar and a unipolar pulse, if a SiO2 glass capping layer covers the excited TbFe2 layer. The inverse magnetostriction of the temporally separated unipolar strain pulses in this sample leads to a MOKE signal that linearly depends on the strain pulse amplitude measured through UXRD. Linear chain model simulations accurately predict the timing and shape of UXRD and MOKE signals that are caused by the strain reflections from multiple interfaces in the heterostructure.
|Steffen Zeuschner, Tymur Parpiiev, Thomas PezerilORCiD, Arnaud Hillion, Karine DumesnilORCiD, Abdelmadjid AnaneORCiD, Jan Etienne Pudell, Lisa Willig, Matthias RössleORCiDGND, Marc HerzogORCiDGND, Alexander von ReppertORCiD, Matias BargheerORCiDGND
|2019/05/03
|Structural Dynamics 6, 024302 (2019) DOI:10.1063/1.5084140
