Social context as a resource for cultural belonging and adjustment
|Author:
|Jana VietzeORCiD
|Subtitle (English):
|a developmental perspective on cultural minority youth in three european countries
|Referee:
|Linda P. Juang, Peter Titzmann
|Advisor:
|Linda P. Juang, Maja K. Schachner
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/04/29
|Release Date:
|2019/05/03
|Pagenumber:
|148
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie