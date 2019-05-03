Schließen

Social context as a resource for cultural belonging and adjustment

Metadaten
Author:Jana VietzeORCiD
Subtitle (English):a developmental perspective on cultural minority youth in three european countries
Referee:Linda P. Juang, Peter Titzmann
Advisor:Linda P. Juang, Maja K. Schachner
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/04/29
Release Date:2019/05/03
Pagenumber:148
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie

