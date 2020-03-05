Live cell flattening
- Eukaryotic cell flattening is valuable for improving microscopic observations, ranging from bright field (BF) to total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) microscopy. Fundamental processes, such as mitosis and in vivo actin polymerization, have been investigated using these techniques. Here, we review the well known agar overlayer protocol and the oil overlay method. In addition, we present more elaborate microfluidics-based techniques that provide us with a greater level of control. We demonstrate these techniques on the social amoebae Dictyostelium discoideum, comparing the advantages and disadvantages of each method.
|Author:
|Christian Westendorf, Albert J. Bae, Christoph Erlenkamper, Edouard Galland, Carl Franck, Eberhard Bodenschatz, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428311
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42831
|ISSN:
|2046-1682
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|traditional and novel approaches
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (835)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/05
|Year of Completion:
|2010
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/05
|Tag:
|PDMS; lower channel; microfluidic device; total internal reflection fluorescence; total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy
|Issue:
|835
|Pagenumber:
|17
|Source:
|PMC Biophysics 3 (2010) 9 DOI: 10.1186/1757-5036-3-9
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 2.0 Generic