Live cell flattening

  • Eukaryotic cell flattening is valuable for improving microscopic observations, ranging from bright field (BF) to total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) microscopy. Fundamental processes, such as mitosis and in vivo actin polymerization, have been investigated using these techniques. Here, we review the well known agar overlayer protocol and the oil overlay method. In addition, we present more elaborate microfluidics-based techniques that provide us with a greater level of control. We demonstrate these techniques on the social amoebae Dictyostelium discoideum, comparing the advantages and disadvantages of each method.

Metadaten
Author:Christian Westendorf, Albert J. Bae, Christoph Erlenkamper, Edouard Galland, Carl Franck, Eberhard Bodenschatz, Carsten BetaORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428311
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42831
ISSN:2046-1682
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):traditional and novel approaches
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (835)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/05
Year of Completion:2010
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/05
Tag:PDMS; lower channel; microfluidic device; total internal reflection fluorescence; total internal reflection fluorescence microscopy
Issue:835
Pagenumber:17
Source:PMC Biophysics 3 (2010) 9 DOI: 10.1186/1757-5036-3-9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 2.0 Generic

