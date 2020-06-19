Schließen

"Lomonosov" satellite-space observatory to study extreme phenomena in space

  The "Lomonosov" space project is lead by Lomonosov Moscow State University in collaboration with the following key partners: Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, Russia, University of California, Los Angeles (USA), University of Pueblo (Mexico), Sungkyunkwan University (Republic of Korea) and with Russian space industry organi-zations to study some of extreme phenomena in space related to astrophysics, astroparticle physics, space physics, and space biology. The primary goals of this experiment are to study: -Ultra-high energy cosmic rays (UHECR) in the energy range of the Greizen-ZatsepinKuzmin (GZK) cutoff; -Ultraviolet (UV) transient luminous events in the upper atmosphere; -Multi-wavelength study of gamma-ray bursts in visible, UV, gamma, and X-rays; -Energetic trapped and precipitated radiation (electrons and protons) at low-Earth orbit (LEO) in connection with global geomagnetic disturbances; -Multicomponent radiation doses along the orbit of spacecraft under different geomagnetic conditions and testing of space segments of optical observations of space-debris and other space objects; -Instrumental vestibular-sensor conflict of zero-gravity phenomena during space flight. This paper is directed towards the general description of both scientific goals of the project and scientific equipment on board the satellite. The following papers of this issue are devoted to detailed descriptions of scientific instruments.

Metadaten
Author:V. A. Sadovnichii, M. I. PanasyukORCiD, A. M. Amelyushkin, V. V. Benghin, G. K. Garipov, V. V. Kalegaev, P. A. Klimov, B. A. Khrenov, V. L. Petrov, S. A. Sharakin, A. V. Shirokov, S. I. Svertilov, M. Y. Zotov, I. V. Yashin, E. S. Gorbovskoy, V. M. Lipunov, I. H. Park, J. Lee, S. Jeong, M. B. Kim, H. M. Jeong, Yuri Y. Shprits, V. Angelopoulos, C. T. Russell, A. Runov, D. Turner, R. J. Strangeway, R. Caron, S. Biktemerova, A. Grinyuk, M. Lavrova, L. Tkachev, A. Tkachenko, O. Martinez, H. Salazar, E. Ponce
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428185
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42818
ISSN:1572-9672
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (959)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/19
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/19
Tag:gamma-ray bursts; radiation belts; space mission; ultra-high energy cosmic rays
Issue:959
Pagenumber:36
First Page:1705
Last Page:1738
Source:Space Science Reviews 212 (2017) 1705–1738 DOI: 10.1007/s11214-017-0425-x
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

