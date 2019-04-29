Schließen

The Impact of Sodium Bicarbonate on Performance in Response to Exercise Duration in Athletes

  • According to recent literature sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) has been proposed as a performance enhancing aid by reducing acidosis during exercise. The aim of the current review is to investigate if the duration of exercise is an essential factor for the effect of NaHCO3. To collect the latest studies from electronic database of PubMed, study publication time was restricted from December 2006 to December 2016. The search was updated in July 2018. The studies were divided into exercise durations of > 4 or ≤ 4 minutes for easier comparability of their effects in different exercises. Only randomized controlled trials were included in this review. Of the 775 studies, 35 met the inclusion criteria. Study design, subjects, effects as well as outcome criteria were inconsistent throughout the studies. Seventeen of these studies reported performance enhancing effects after supplementing NaHCO3. Eleven of twenty studies with exercise duration of ≤ 4 minutes showed positive and four diverse results after supplementing NaHCO3. On the otherAccording to recent literature sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO3) has been proposed as a performance enhancing aid by reducing acidosis during exercise. The aim of the current review is to investigate if the duration of exercise is an essential factor for the effect of NaHCO3. To collect the latest studies from electronic database of PubMed, study publication time was restricted from December 2006 to December 2016. The search was updated in July 2018. The studies were divided into exercise durations of > 4 or ≤ 4 minutes for easier comparability of their effects in different exercises. Only randomized controlled trials were included in this review. Of the 775 studies, 35 met the inclusion criteria. Study design, subjects, effects as well as outcome criteria were inconsistent throughout the studies. Seventeen of these studies reported performance enhancing effects after supplementing NaHCO3. Eleven of twenty studies with exercise duration of ≤ 4 minutes showed positive and four diverse results after supplementing NaHCO3. On the other hand six of fifteen studies with an exercise duration of >4 minutes showed performance enhancing and two studies showed diverse results. Consequently, the duration of exercise might be influential for inducing a performance enhancing effect when supplementing NaHCO3, but to which extent, remains unclear due to the inconsistencies in the study results.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr548.pdfeng
    (1839KB)

    SHA-1: 52b6b0cd78ec445a97d0d318d6086ac325af9eb6

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Miralem HadzicORCiD, Max Lennart Eckstein, Monique Schugardt
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428078
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42807
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Potsprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A Systematic Review
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (548)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/29
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/29
Tag:Sodium bicarbonate; acute; chronic; performance outcome; supplementation
Issue:548
Pagenumber:11
Source:Journal of Sports Science and Medicine 18 (2019)
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo