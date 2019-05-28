Schließen

Why choice matters

  • Measures of democracy are in high demand. Scientific and public audiences use them to describe political realities and to substantiate causal claims about those realities. This introduction to the thematic issue reviews the history of democracy measurement since the 1950s. It identifies four development phases of the field, which are characterized by three recurrent topics of debate: (1) what is democracy, (2) what is a good measure of democracy, and (3) do our measurements of democracy register real-world developments? As the answers to those questions have been changing over time, the field of democracy measurement has adapted and reached higher levels of theoretical and methodological sophistication. In effect, the challenges facing contemporary social scientists are not only limited to the challenge of constructing a sound index of democracy. Today, they also need a profound understanding of the differences between various measures of democracy and their implications for empirical applications. The introduction outlines how theMeasures of democracy are in high demand. Scientific and public audiences use them to describe political realities and to substantiate causal claims about those realities. This introduction to the thematic issue reviews the history of democracy measurement since the 1950s. It identifies four development phases of the field, which are characterized by three recurrent topics of debate: (1) what is democracy, (2) what is a good measure of democracy, and (3) do our measurements of democracy register real-world developments? As the answers to those questions have been changing over time, the field of democracy measurement has adapted and reached higher levels of theoretical and methodological sophistication. In effect, the challenges facing contemporary social scientists are not only limited to the challenge of constructing a sound index of democracy. Today, they also need a profound understanding of the differences between various measures of democracy and their implications for empirical applications. The introduction outlines how the contributions to this thematic issue help scholars cope with the recurrent issues of conceptualization, measurement, and application, and concludes by identifying avenues for future research.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pwsr104.pdfeng
    (568KB)

    SHA-1: 26832d414395d2fe74c47776cd7bb66608e7d268

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heiko GieblerORCiDGND, Saskia P. RuthORCiDGND, Dag TannebergORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427891
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42789
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):revisiting and comparing measures of democracy
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (104)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/28
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/28
Tag:application; conceptualization; democracy; democratic quality; measurement
Issue:104
Pagenumber:10
Source:Politics and Governance 6 (2018) 1 DOI: 10.17645/pag.v6i1.1428
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo