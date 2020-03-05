Editorial: energy, resources and the environment
- Every year, the European Geosciences Union (EGU) brings together experts from all over the world at its General Assembly, covering all disciplines of the Earth, planetary and space sciences. The EGU Division on Energy, Resources and the Environment (ERE) is concerned with one of the humankind's most challenging goals – providing affordable, reliable and sustainable energy and other georesources. A collection of contributions from the ERE Division at the EGU General Assembly 2018 is assembled within the present special issue in Advances in Geosciences.
|Author:
|Sonja Martens, Christopher Juhlin, Viktor J. Bruckman, Kristen Mitchell, Luke Griffiths, Michael Kühn
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427880
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42788
|ISSN:
|1680-7359
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|interdisciplinary answers to approach the sustainable energy and resources conundrum
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (834)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/05
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/05
|Issue:
|834
|Pagenumber:
|6
|Source:
|Advances in Geosciences 45 (2018) 163-166 DOI:10.5194/adgeo-45-163-2018
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International