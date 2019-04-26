Coupling physically based and data-driven models for assessing freshwater inflow into the Small Aral Sea
- The Aral Sea desiccation and related changes in hydroclimatic conditions on a regional level is a hot topic for past decades. The key problem of scientific research projects devoted to an investigation of modern Aral Sea basin hydrological regime is its discontinuous nature – the only limited amount of papers takes into account the complex runoff formation system entirely. Addressing this challenge we have developed a continuous prediction system for assessing freshwater inflow into the Small Aral Sea based on coupling stack of hydrological and data-driven models. Results show a good prediction skill and approve the possibility to develop a valuable water assessment tool which utilizes the power of classical physically based and modern machine learning models both for territories with complex water management system and strong water-related data scarcity. The source code and data of the proposed system is available on a Github page (https://github.com/SMASHIproject/IWRM2018).
|Georgy AyzelORCiD, Alexander Izhitskiy
|Source:
|Proceedings of the International Association of Hydrological Sciences (PIAHS) 379 (2018), pp. 151–158 DOI: 10.5194/piahs-379-151-2018
