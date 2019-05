Wavelength dependent demagnetization dynamics in Co2MnGa Heusler-alloy

In this work we investigated ultrafast demagnetization in a Heusler-alloy. This material belongs to the halfmetal and exists in a ferromagnetic phase. A special feature of investigated alloy is a structure of electronic bands. The last leads to the specific density of the states. Majority electrons form a metallic like structure while minority electrons form a gap near the Fermi-level, like in semiconductor. This particularity offers a good possibility to use this material as model-like structure and to make some proof of principles concerning demagnetization. Using pump-probe experiments we carried out time-resolved measurements to figure out the times of demagnetization. For the pumping we used ultrashort laser pulses with duration around 100 fs. Simultaneously we used two excitation regimes with two different wavelengths namely 400 nm and 1240 nm. Decreasing the energy of photons to the gap size of the minority electrons we explored the effect of the gap on the demagnetization dynamics. During this work we used for the first time

In this work we investigated ultrafast demagnetization in a Heusler-alloy. This material belongs to the halfmetal and exists in a ferromagnetic phase. A special feature of investigated alloy is a structure of electronic bands. The last leads to the specific density of the states. Majority electrons form a metallic like structure while minority electrons form a gap near the Fermi-level, like in semiconductor. This particularity offers a good possibility to use this material as model-like structure and to make some proof of principles concerning demagnetization. Using pump-probe experiments we carried out time-resolved measurements to figure out the times of demagnetization. For the pumping we used ultrashort laser pulses with duration around 100 fs. Simultaneously we used two excitation regimes with two different wavelengths namely 400 nm and 1240 nm. Decreasing the energy of photons to the gap size of the minority electrons we explored the effect of the gap on the demagnetization dynamics. During this work we used for the first time OPA (Optical Parametrical Amplifier) for the generation of the laser irradiation in a long-wave regime. We tested it on the FETOSPEX-beamline in BASSYII electron storage ring. With this new technique we measured wavelength dependent demagnetization dynamics. We estimated that the demagnetization time is in a correlation with photon energy of the excitation pulse. Higher photon energy leads to the faster demagnetization in our material. We associate this result with the existence of the energy-gap for minority electrons and explained it with Elliot-Yaffet-scattering events. Additionally we applied new probe-method for magnetization state in this work and verified their effectivity. It is about the well-known XMCD (X-ray magnetic circular dichroism) which we adopted for the measurements in reflection geometry. Static experiments confirmed that the pure electronic dynamics can be separated from the magnetic one. We used photon energy fixed on the L3 of the corresponding elements with circular polarization. Appropriate incidence angel was estimated from static measurements. Using this probe method in dynamic measurements we explored electronic and magnetic dynamics in this alloy.

