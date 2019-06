Funktion von Selenoproteinen  während der kolorektalen Karzinogenese

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer worldwide. In addition to age, diet also plays an important role in the onset of the disease. The trace element selenium, which is absorbed almost exclusively from food, has been accredited with a cancer-preventive effect. For instance, a low selenium status is associated with the risk of developing CRC. The biological functions of selenium are predominantly mediated by selenoproteins, in which the element is incorporated in the form of selenocysteine. Glutathione peroxidases (GPXs) are among the most studied selenoproteins with potential functions during CRC. The members of this family are crucial for protecting cells from oxidative stress due to their hydroperoxide- reducing properties. These properties can either be anti- or procarcinogenic, depending on the type and stage of the tumor, since transformed cells may also benefit from this protection. In the course of this thesis, GPX2 was downregulated in HT29 colon cancer cells using stably transfected shRNA to investigate the

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer worldwide. In addition to age, diet also plays an important role in the onset of the disease. The trace element selenium, which is absorbed almost exclusively from food, has been accredited with a cancer-preventive effect. For instance, a low selenium status is associated with the risk of developing CRC. The biological functions of selenium are predominantly mediated by selenoproteins, in which the element is incorporated in the form of selenocysteine. Glutathione peroxidases (GPXs) are among the most studied selenoproteins with potential functions during CRC. The members of this family are crucial for protecting cells from oxidative stress due to their hydroperoxide- reducing properties. These properties can either be anti- or procarcinogenic, depending on the type and stage of the tumor, since transformed cells may also benefit from this protection. In the course of this thesis, GPX2 was downregulated in HT29 colon cancer cells using stably transfected shRNA to investigate the proteins’ function, with particular respect to potentially regulated signaling pathways. A knockdown (KD) of the structurally similar GPX1 was also utilised to discriminate between isoform-specific effects. Signaling pathways related to cell growth were shown to be influenced by the KDs in a PCR array. Subsequent studies revealed a decreased differentiation status (lower activity of the enzyme alkaline phosphatase) in cells lacking GPX1 or GPX2. In addition, cell viability was reduced in the absence of either protein compared to the control when testing the neutral red uptake (NRU). Results of the PCR array as well as earlier findings of our research group suggested a role of both GPX1 and GPX2 in inflammation-driven carcinogenesis. Therefore, potential interactions with the NFκB signaling pathway were analyzed. Treatment using the proinflammatory cytokine IL1β was accompanied by an increased activation of the MAP kinases ERK1/2 in cells with a KD of GPX1 and GPX2, respectively. Concomitant administration of the antioxidant NAC did not reverse the observed effects, indicating that maybe not only the antioxidant properties of the enzymes were relevant for the interaction with these signaling proteins. Also, the substrate spectrum of GPX2 was analysed in HCT116 cells overexpressing the enzyme. By means of NRU assay and DNA laddering it was shown that GPX2 preferably protected cancer cells against the proapoptotic effects of the lipid hydroperoxides HPODE and HPETE. In contrast to GPX2, selenoprotein H (SELENOH) might be more easily influenced by the selenium content in the diet. Due to incomplete knowledge about the function of the protein, a prospective use as a biomarker or even as a target in the prevention or treatment of CRC has not been feasible. Therefore, stably transfected SELENOH-KD clones in HT29 and Caco2 cells were created to further characterise the protein. Interestingly, SELENOH-KD cells formed more and larger colonies in soft agar assay and showed increased proliferation as well as migration potential compared to control cells. Injecting tumour cells into nude mice resulted in larger tumour growth with the protein being knocked down. SELENOH was further shown to regulate the cell cycle by potentially inhibiting the transition from G1 to S phase. The observed upregulation of SELENOH in human adenocarcinomas and precancerous mouse tissue was consistent with the postulated role of the protein in protecting cells from oxidative DNA damage. In healthy intestinal epithelial cells, the protein was located predominantly at the crypt base, suggesting a function during gastrointestinal differentiation.

