Modeling past, present and future climate induced vegetation changes in East Africa

East Africa is a natural laboratory: Studying its unique geological and biological history can help us better inform our theories and models. Studying its present and future can help us protect its globally important biodiversity and ecosystem services. East African vegetation plays a central role in all these aspects, and this dissertation aims to quantify its dynamics through computer simulations. Computer models help us recreate past settings, forecast into the future or conduct simulation experiments that we cannot otherwise perform in the field. But before all that, one needs to test their performance. The outputs that the model produced using the present day-inputs, agreed well with present-day observations of East African vegetation. Next, I simulated past vegetation for which we have fossil pollen data to compare. With computer models, we can fill the gaps of knowledge between sites where we have fossil pollen data from, and create a more complete picture of the past. Good level of agreement between model and pollen data where they overlapped in space further validated our model performance. Once the model was tested and validated for the region, it became possible to probe one of the long standing questions regarding East African vegetation: How did East Africa lose its tropical forests? The present-day vegetation in the tropics is mainly characterized by continuous forests worldwide except in tropical East Africa, where forests only occur as patches. In a series of simulation experiments, I was able to show under which conditions these forest patches could have been connected and fragmented in the past. This study showed the sensitivity of East African vegetation to climate change and variability such as those expected under future climate change. El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) events that result from the fluctuations in temperature between the ocean and atmosphere, bring further variability to East African climate and are predicted to increase in intensity in the future. But climate models are still not good at capturing the pattens of these events. In a study where I quantified the influence of ENSO events on East African vegetation, I showed how different the future vegetation could be from what we currently predict with these climate models that lack accurate ENSO contribution. Consideration of these discrepancies is important for our future global carbon budget calculations and management decisions.

