Persistent Octahedral Coordination in Amorphous GeO₂ Up to 100 GPa by Kβ'' X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy

- We measure valence-to-core x-ray emission spectra of compressed crystalline GeO₂ up to 56 GPa and of amorphous GeO₂ up to 100 GPa. In a novel approach, we extract the Ge coordination number and mean Ge-O distances from the emission energy and the intensity of the Kβ'' emission line. The spectra of high-pressure polymorphs are calculated using the Bethe-Salpeter equation. Trends observed in the experimental and calculated spectra are found to match only when utilizing an octahedral model. The results reveal persistent octahedral Ge coordination with increasing distortion, similar to the compaction mechanism in the sequence of octahedrally coordinated crystalline GeO₂ high-pressure polymorphs.
|Georg SpiekermannORCiDGND, M. Harder, Keith Gilmore, Peter Zalden, Christoph J. Sahle, Sylvain Petitgirard, Max WilkeGND, Nicole Biederman, Thomas Weis, Wolfgang Morgenroth, John S. Tse, E. Kulik, Norimasa Nishiyama, Hasan Yavaş, Christian Sternemann
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427755
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42775
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (699)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/04/23
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/04/23
|CU; MO; SIO₂; complexes; crystalline; glass; oxygen; pressures; rutile-type; silicon
|699
|Physical Review X 9 (2019) 1, Art. 011025 DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.9.011025
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle