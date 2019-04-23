Schließen

Persistent Octahedral Coordination in Amorphous GeO₂ Up to 100 GPa by Kβ'' X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy

  • We measure valence-to-core x-ray emission spectra of compressed crystalline GeO₂ up to 56 GPa and of amorphous GeO₂ up to 100 GPa. In a novel approach, we extract the Ge coordination number and mean Ge-O distances from the emission energy and the intensity of the Kβ'' emission line. The spectra of high-pressure polymorphs are calculated using the Bethe-Salpeter equation. Trends observed in the experimental and calculated spectra are found to match only when utilizing an octahedral model. The results reveal persistent octahedral Ge coordination with increasing distortion, similar to the compaction mechanism in the sequence of octahedrally coordinated crystalline GeO₂ high-pressure polymorphs.

Download full text files

  • pmnr699.pdfeng
    (843KB)

    SHA-1: dbaa7a626e21317b11275808f99d55195ad5b7c2

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Georg SpiekermannORCiDGND, M. Harder, Keith Gilmore, Peter Zalden, Christoph J. Sahle, Sylvain Petitgirard, Max WilkeGND, Nicole Biederman, Thomas Weis, Wolfgang Morgenroth, John S. Tse, E. Kulik, Norimasa Nishiyama, Hasan Yavaş, Christian Sternemann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427755
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42775
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (699)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/23
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/23
Tag:CU; MO; SIO₂; complexes; crystalline; glass; oxygen; pressures; rutile-type; silicon
Issue:699
Source:Physical Review X 9 (2019) 1, Art. 011025 DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.9.011025
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo