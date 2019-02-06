Schließen

Persistent Octahedral Coordination in Amorphous GeO₂ Up to 100 GPa by Kβ'' X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy

  • We measure valence-to-core x-ray emission spectra of compressed crystalline GeO₂ up to 56 GPa and of amorphous GeO₂ up to 100 GPa. In a novel approach, we extract the Ge coordination number and mean Ge-O distances from the emission energy and the intensity of the Kβ'' emission line. The spectra of high-pressure polymorphs are calculated using the Bethe-Salpeter equation. Trends observed in the experimental and calculated spectra are found to match only when utilizing an octahedral model. The results reveal persistent octahedral Ge coordination with increasing distortion, similar to the compaction mechanism in the sequence of octahedrally coordinated crystalline GeO₂ high-pressure polymorphs.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Georg SpiekermannORCiDGND, M. Harder, Keith Gilmore, Peter Zalden, Christoph J. Sahle, Sylvain Petitgirard, Max WilkeGND, Nicole Biedermann, Thomas Weis, Wolfgang Morgenroth, John S. Tse, E. Kulik, Norimasa Nishiyama, Hasan Yavaş, Christian Sternemann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevX.9.011025
ISSN:2469-9926
ISSN:0556-2791
ISSN:1050-2947
ISSN:1094-1622
Parent Title (English):Physical Review X
Publisher:American Physical Society by the American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville, NY
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/06
Year of Completion:2017
Release Date:2019/04/23
Tag:CU; MO; SIO₂; complexes; crystalline; glass; oxygen; pressures; rutile-type; silicon
Volume:9
Issue:1
Pagenumber:10
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_07
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 699

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo