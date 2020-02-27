Schließen

A confidence ellipse for the Net Reclassification Improvement

  • The Net Reclassification Improvement (NRI) has become a popular metric for evaluating improvement in disease prediction models through the past years. The concept is relatively straightforward but usage and interpretation has been different across studies. While no thresholds exist for evaluating the degree of improvement, many studies have relied solely on the significance of the NRI estimate. However, recent studies recommend that statistical testing with the NRI should be avoided. We propose using confidence ellipses around the estimated values of event and non-event NRIs which might provide the best measure of variability around the point estimates. Our developments are illustrated using practical examples from EPIC-Potsdam study.

Metadaten
Author:Kristin MühlenbruchORCiD, Olga Kuxhaus, Michael J. Pencina, Heiner Boeing, Hannelore Liero, Matthias B. Schulze
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427371
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42737
ISSN:1573-7284
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/27
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/27
Tag:confidence intervals; model comparison; reclassification; risk assessment; risk model
Issue:825
Pagenumber:8
First Page:299
Last Page:304
Source:European Journal of Epidemiology 30 (2015) 299–304 DOI:10.1007/s10654-015-0001-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

