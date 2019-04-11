What motivates you right now?
- Regulatory focus is a motivational construct that describes humans’ motivational orientation during goal pursuit. It is conceptualized as a chronic, trait-like, as well as a momentary, state-like orientation. Whereas there is a large number of measures to capture chronic regulatory focus, measures for its momentary assessment are only just emerging. This paper presents the development and validation of a measure of Momentary–Chronic Regulatory Focus. Our development incorporates the distinction between self-guide and reference-point definitions of regulatory focus. Ideals and ought striving are the promotion and prevention dimension in the self-guide system; gain and non-loss regulatory focus are the respective dimensions within the reference-point system. Three-survey-based studies test the structure, psychometric properties, and validity of the measure in its version to assess chronic regulatory focus (two samples of working participants, N = 389, N = 672; one student sample [time 1, N = 105; time 2, n = 91]). In two furtherRegulatory focus is a motivational construct that describes humans’ motivational orientation during goal pursuit. It is conceptualized as a chronic, trait-like, as well as a momentary, state-like orientation. Whereas there is a large number of measures to capture chronic regulatory focus, measures for its momentary assessment are only just emerging. This paper presents the development and validation of a measure of Momentary–Chronic Regulatory Focus. Our development incorporates the distinction between self-guide and reference-point definitions of regulatory focus. Ideals and ought striving are the promotion and prevention dimension in the self-guide system; gain and non-loss regulatory focus are the respective dimensions within the reference-point system. Three-survey-based studies test the structure, psychometric properties, and validity of the measure in its version to assess chronic regulatory focus (two samples of working participants, N = 389, N = 672; one student sample [time 1, N = 105; time 2, n = 91]). In two further studies, an experience sampling study with students (N = 84, k = 1649) and a daily-diary study with working individuals (N = 129, k = 1766), the measure was applied to assess momentary regulatory focus. Multilevel analyses test the momentary measure’s factorial structure, provide support for its sensitivity to capture within-person fluctuations, and provide evidence for concurrent construct validity.…
|Doris FayORCiDGND, Tina UrbachORCiDGND, Linda Scheithauer
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427350
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42735
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Development of a measure of momentary-chronic regulatory focus
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (545)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/04/11
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/04/11
|Diary study; Experience sampling method; Regulatory focus; Scale development; State and trait measurement
|545
|17
|Measurement Instruments for the Social Sciences 2 (2019) 5 DOI: 10.1186/s42409-019-0007-7
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle