What motivates you right now?

  • Regulatory focus is a motivational construct that describes humans’ motivational orientation during goal pursuit. It is conceptualized as a chronic, trait-like, as well as a momentary, state-like orientation. Whereas there is a large number of measures to capture chronic regulatory focus, measures for its momentary assessment are only just emerging. This paper presents the development and validation of a measure of Momentary–Chronic Regulatory Focus. Our development incorporates the distinction between self-guide and reference-point definitions of regulatory focus. Ideals and ought striving are the promotion and prevention dimension in the self-guide system; gain and non-loss regulatory focus are the respective dimensions within the reference-point system. Three-survey-based studies test the structure, psychometric properties, and validity of the measure in its version to assess chronic regulatory focus (two samples of working participants, N = 389, N = 672; one student sample [time 1, N = 105; time 2, n = 91]). In two furtherRegulatory focus is a motivational construct that describes humans’ motivational orientation during goal pursuit. It is conceptualized as a chronic, trait-like, as well as a momentary, state-like orientation. Whereas there is a large number of measures to capture chronic regulatory focus, measures for its momentary assessment are only just emerging. This paper presents the development and validation of a measure of Momentary–Chronic Regulatory Focus. Our development incorporates the distinction between self-guide and reference-point definitions of regulatory focus. Ideals and ought striving are the promotion and prevention dimension in the self-guide system; gain and non-loss regulatory focus are the respective dimensions within the reference-point system. Three-survey-based studies test the structure, psychometric properties, and validity of the measure in its version to assess chronic regulatory focus (two samples of working participants, N = 389, N = 672; one student sample [time 1, N = 105; time 2, n = 91]). In two further studies, an experience sampling study with students (N = 84, k = 1649) and a daily-diary study with working individuals (N = 129, k = 1766), the measure was applied to assess momentary regulatory focus. Multilevel analyses test the momentary measure’s factorial structure, provide support for its sensitivity to capture within-person fluctuations, and provide evidence for concurrent construct validity.show moreshow less

  • phr545.pdfeng
    (1052KB)

    SHA-1: b3ba860a0f60d44141dee4f8a48eb24e26a8c47b

Metadaten
Author:Doris FayORCiDGND, Tina UrbachORCiDGND, Linda Scheithauer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427350
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42735
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Development of a measure of momentary-chronic regulatory focus
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (545)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/11
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/11
Tag:Diary study; Experience sampling method; Regulatory focus; Scale development; State and trait measurement
Issue:545
Pagenumber:17
Source:Measurement Instruments for the Social Sciences 2 (2019) 5 DOI: 10.1186/s42409-019-0007-7
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

