Utilization of graphitic carbon nitride in dispersed media

Utilization of sunlight for energy harvesting has been foreseen as sustainable replacement for fossil fuels, which would also eliminate side effects arising from fossil fuel consumption such as drastic increase of CO2 in Earth atmosphere. Semiconductor materials can be implemented for energy harvesting, and design of ideal energy harvesting devices relies on effective semiconductor with low recombination rate, ease of processing, stability over long period, non-toxicity and synthesis from abundant sources. Aforementioned criteria have attracted broad interest for graphitic carbon nitride (g-CN) materials, metal-free semiconductor which can be synthesized from low cost and abundant precursors. Furthermore, physical properties such as band gap, surface area and absorption can be tuned. g-CN was investigated as heterogeneous catalyst, with diversified applications from water splitting to CO2 reduction and organic coupling reactions. However, low dispersibility of g-CN in water and organic solvents was an obstacle for future improvements. Tissue engineering aims to mimic natural tissues mechanically and biologically, so that synthetic materials can replace natural ones in future. Hydrogels are crosslinked networks with high water content, therefore are prime candidates for tissue engineering. However, the first requirement is synthesis of hydrogels with mechanical properties that are matching to natural tissues. Among different approaches for reinforcement, nanocomposite reinforcement is highly promising. This thesis aims to investigate aqueous and organic dispersions of g-CN materials. Aqueous g-CN dispersions were utilized for visible light induced hydrogel synthesis, where g-CN acts as reinforcer and photoinitiator. Varieties of methodologies were presented for enhancing g-CN dispersibility, from co-solvent method to prepolymer formation, and it was shown that hydrogels with diversified mechanical properties (from skin-like to cartilage-like) are accessible via g-CN utilization. One pot photografting method was introduced for functionalization of g-CN surface which provides functional groups towards enhanced dispersibility in aqueous and organic media. Grafting vinyl thiazole groups yields stable additive-free organodispersions of g-CN which are electrostatically stabilized with increased photophysical properties. Colloidal stability of organic systems provides transparent g-CN coatings and printing g-CN from commercial inkjet printers. Overall, application of g-CN in dispersed media is highly promising, and variety of materials can be accessible via utilization of g-CN and visible light with simple chemicals and synthetic conditions. g-CN in dispersed media will bridge emerging research areas from tissue engineering to energy harvesting in near future.

