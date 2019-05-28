Schließen

Model communities hint at promiscuous metabolic linkages between ubiquitous free-living freshwater bacteria

  • Genome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatilityGenome streamlining is frequently observed in free-living aquatic microorganisms and results in physiological dependencies between microorganisms. However, we know little about the specificity of these microbial associations. In order to examine the specificity and extent of these associations, we established mixed cultures from three different freshwater environments and analyzed the cooccurrence of organisms using a metagenomic time series. Free-living microorganisms with streamlined genomes lacking multiple biosynthetic pathways showed no clear recurring pattern in their interaction partners. Free-living freshwater bacteria form promiscuous cooperative associations. This notion contrasts with the well-documented high specificities of interaction partners in host-associated bacteria. Considering all data together, we suggest that highly abundant free-living bacterial lineages are functionally versatile in their interactions despite their distinct streamlining tendencies at the single-cell level. This metabolic versatility facilitates interactions with a variable set of community members.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Sarahi L. GarciaORCiD, Moritz Buck, Joshua J. HamiltonORCiD, Christian Wurzbacher, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Katherine D. McMahonORCiD, Alexander EilerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427299
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42729
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (714)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/28
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/28
Tag:community; interactions; metagenomics; microbial ecology; mixed cultures; promiscuous
Issue:714
Pagenumber:8
Source:mSphere 3 (2018) Nr. 3, Art. e00202-18 DOI: 10.1128/mSphere.00202-18
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

