La cabrona aquí soy yo
Die Cabrona hier bin ich
I'm the Cabrona here
- La última década ha visto un interés creciente en el fenómeno del narcotráfico en México a nivel global. Las diversas expresiones de violencia extrema que acompañan al negocio ilegal de drogas se narran en artefactos mediáticos que provocan fascinación e intriga. Así, la literatura y el cine, la música y la televisión presentan imágenes e historias sobre el narcotráfico que alimentan el imaginario colectivo. En este contexto, a nivel global hay representaciones mediáticas de la mujer mexicana narcotraficante que reproducen estereotipos femeninos donde la mujer se cosifica, exagerando los atributos sexuales del cuerpo de las mujeres. Esta representación cultural hace de la mujer un objeto de deseo, cuya belleza sirve como una marca de prestigio y ostentación para el hombre narcotraficante. La cultura del narcotráfico impone a las mujeres un ideal estético particular distintivo, que las mujeres reproducen meticulosamente para emular esta representación. La cultura del narcotráfico impone a las mujeres un ideal estético particular distintivo, que las mujeres reproducen meticulosamente para emular esta representación. Aunado a la belleza física, la mujer es retratada violenta y sin escrúpulos, usa su belleza y poder de seducción para acumular dinero y poder a costa de los hombres que conquista. Para los que no pertenecen al mundo del narcotráfico, este tipo de mujer, hipersexualizada, inspira juicios negativos, discriminación, desconfianza y temor. La intención de la pregunta y objetivos de investigación de este trabajo fue rebasar estas representaciones para observar las complejidades de las experiencias de vida de estas mujeres. El propósito de esta tesis de doctorado fue explorar cómo cambian las vidas de las mujeres mexicanas cuando se involucran en la narcocultura, en la frontera México-Estados Unidos. En específico, la investigación analizó las transformaciones en la corporalidad y en las subjetividades de estas mujeres, y cómo estas transformaciones influían en el lugar que ocupan en el espacio social y cultural que configura el narcotráfico. Además, se analizó qué márgenes de negociación tienen las mujeres en la narcocultura, para poder actuar y definirse a sí mismas. Las preguntas que guiaron el trabajo indagaban sobre cómo las mujeres cambiaban su cuerpo para encarnar el ideal estético y qué significados se atribuían a estos cambios. Fue importante analizar qué dinámicas de poder se ponían en juego a partir de estos cuerpos femeninos, en las relaciones con los hombres y con otras mujeres. También, otro objetivo fue qué procesos de subjetivación operaban en las mujeres que participan en la narcocultura, y qué márgenes de negociación tenían para actuar y definirse a sí mismas. Esta es una investigación inscrita dentro de los estudios culturales y con una perspectiva feminista interseccional. La investigación se realizó en la frontera mexicana con Estados Unidos, en el noroeste, específicamente en las ciudades de Mexicali, Tijuana y San Diego, California. La frontera, en esta tesis, se observa como un espacio con múltiples contextos de interpretación, polisémico y heterogéneo. Estas cualidades hacen que los fenómenos culturales que ocurren en él sean diversos y contradictorios. Para entender los fenómenos culturales que emergen de la frontera norte de México, fue útil el concepto de transfrontera de José Valenzuela Arce (2014). La propuesta de este académico es que las transfronteras son “espacios que se niegan a una sola de las condiciones o los lados que la integran” (p. 9). Así, el concepto habla de los procesos de conectividad y simultaneidad que la globalización genera y que redefinen a los Estados-territorio. Al mismo tiempo, habla también de los límites que estos mismos Estados utilizan para sostener narrativas nacionales que son “referentes organizadores de adscripciones identitarias y culturales” (p. 18) que crean diferencias y desigualdades. Si esto es así, una frontera no se explica completamente desde la demarcación territorial o desde la diferenciación jerárquica que incluye a algunos y excluye a otros, pero tampoco puede entenderse si nos concentramos solamente en los procesos de hibridación cultural que ocurren en esos espacios. Por eso, para Valenzuela las fronteras son entre espacios y entre tiempos. Este concepto ayuda a entender cómo se intersecta lo global y local en los sistemas semióticos que componen el universo cultural del narcotráfico mexicano, al mismo tiempo que explica cómo se estructuran mecanismos de exclusión y jerarquías a partir del género, la posición social y otras marcas de diferenciación social. En última instancia, ayuda a localizar estos procesos culturales, materializados en el cuerpo de las mujeres. El concepto de narcocultura también fue una herramienta heurística útil. La cultura aquí se entiende como un proceso de producción y reproducción de modelos simbólicos, materializados en artefactos o representaciones y, además, interiorizados en lógicas de vida, sistemas de valores y creencias, que circulan a través de las prácticas individuales y colectivas de mujeres y hombres, en contextos históricos y espaciales específicos. La narcocultura sería entonces el sistema semiótico producido en torno al negocio transnacional de tráfico ilegal de drogas, tal como se vive en la frontera norte de México. La narcocultura, tal como se define en este trabajo es un sistema semiótico con límites difusos. Así, las distinciones entre el mundo ilegal del narcotráfico y el mundo de la legalidad externo a este negocio, en el mejor de los casos son borrosas, en el peor, ficticias. La narcocultura trasciende límites territoriales, es un fenómeno cultural transnacional. Fue necesario delinear las características de los estudios culturales latinoamericanos y los Kulturwissenschaften en Alemania, para distinguir las genealogías de estas dos diferentes perspectivas, entender sus diferencias, pero, sobre todo, encontrar los puntos en común entre ellas. La coincidencia central fue el carácter transdisciplinario de estas dos tradiciones académicas. Los estudios culturales entonces se entienden como un espacio de articulación entre disciplinas (Castro Gómez, 2002), que no tiene como objetivo la unificación sino la pluralización de significados, actitudes y modos de percepción (Bachmann-Medick, 2016). La transdisciplina permite trazar las complejidades de los fenómenos culturales, creando puentes entre diferentes formas de conocimiento y prácticas de investigación. El feminismo interseccional es una perspectiva central en el trabajo de investigación. Una contribución del feminismo a los estudios culturales que influye en esta investigación es cuestionar “Hombre” y “Mujer” como esencias naturales dadas e inmutables, desde la premisa que “los signos "hombre" y "mujer" son construcciones discursivas que el lenguaje de la cultura proyecta e inscribe en el escenario de los cuerpos, disfrazando sus montajes de signos tras la falsa apariencia de que lo masculino y lo femenino son verdades naturales, ahistóricas” (Richard, 2009, p. 77). Los estudios culturales feministas suponen que estos signos se construyen en un sistema de representaciones que articulan subjetividades en mundos culturales concretos. Su objetivo entonces es develar en las prácticas significantes, los elementos ideológicos que configuran los signos y los conflictos que se suscitan a través del uso e interpretación de éstos. Estos signos adquieren múltiples significados y lecturas de acuerdo con especificidades que se distinguen en la diferencia. La interseccionalidad, dentro del feminismo es un discurso teórico y metodológico que aboga por reconocer que el signo “mujer” no es una categoría absoluta, y por lo tanto no puede explicar por sí misma las variadas experiencias vitales de las mujeres. Las diferencias se vuelven legibles cuando se ponen en juego con otras categorías sociales como la posición social, la raza, la edad y la discapacidad. Las diferencias sociales están fincadas en diferentes discursos que naturalizan los diferentes atributos de estas categorías sociales cuando, para esta perspectiva, son socialmente construidos y cambiantes. El objetivo de una perspectiva interseccional es identificar cómo interactúan diferentes categorías sociales en instituciones, prácticas y subjetividades, para entender cómo se materializan las desigualdades a través del tiempo. Los conceptos teóricos que guían esta tesis son cuerpo y subjetividad. Para esta tesis, el cuerpo se entiende como un sitio de articulación, donde se materializan códigos culturales y el orden social. El cuerpo puede entenderse como una frontera dinámica y mutable, donde convergen lo físico, lo simbólico y lo social. Sujeto y cuerpo son mutuamente constitutivos; el cuerpo es el medio a través del cual el sujeto vive experiencias en el mundo social, y son esas experiencias las que llevan al sujeto a encarnar las diferencias sociales, materializadas en género, sexo, clase social y raza. A pesar de esta relación indisociable, para facilitar el análisis, una parte se concentra en el cuerpo y otra en la subjetividad. Así, para entender la dimensión corporal se puso en tensión la representación con la experiencia vivida, a través del análisis audiovisual y la observación etnográfica leída en conjunto. En el caso de la subjetividad, se puso en tensión la vida en la narrativa de ficción con las narraciones de vida en entrevistas, para también encontrar los puentes entre las representaciones y la experiencia vital. Esta investigación fue un estudio cualitativo y transdisciplinario. Se utilizaron diversos recursos metodológicos para construir el análisis. Se realizó observación etnográfica en diversos bares y clubs a ambos lados de la frontera, que son frecuentados por personas que se adscriben al mundo de la narcocultura o bien, que trabajan dentro de las redes del narcotráfico. En las incursiones a estos sitios, se observó el físico de las mujeres: su manera de vestir, su arreglo personal, sus formas corporales. Se observó la conducta: las gestualidades y las interacciones con otros sujetos en el espacio. Además, se observó el espacio, para ver cómo se establecían reglas, límites y jerarquizaciones en la disposición física de los lugares visitados. Se analizaron tres videos de narcocorridos a través de la video hermenéutica, para determinar cómo se representan las mujeres en estos artefactos culturales, usando los mismos criterios físicos y conductuales que mencioné anteriormente. El análisis de los videos de la mano del trabajo etnográfico ayudó a profundizar en los significados atribuidos a la corporalidad femenina, y también a los impactos que estos significados tienen en las vivencias y relaciones de estas mujeres. Se realizaron 5 entrevistas semi estructuradas con mujeres que se identificaban con la narcocultura. Algunas sólo simpatizan con el estilo de vida, otras estuvieron involucradas de alguna manera en el negocio ilegal de drogas. En las entrevistas se exploraron narraciones sobre sus vidas donde se revelaban discursos sobre qué es lo femenino, qué significa ser mujer y cómo se vive el ser mujer en el mundo del narcotráfico. Adicionalmente, utilicé las narraciones de dos textos literarios de la narrativa sobre narcotráfico del norte de México. En estos dos textos, los personajes principales son mujeres. Analicé cómo se construye al sujeto femenino en la narración y qué discursos se transparentan en el texto sobre la feminidad y ser una mujer en el mundo del narco. Aquí también se puso en tensión la representación y la experiencia de vida, buscando en el análisis de la narración literaria y las experiencias narradas por las mujeres, discursos comunes que explicaran los procesos de subjetivación femenina dentro de la narcocultura mexicana. La primera parte del análisis articuló la observación etnográfica con el material audiovisual para entender las exigencias estéticas que la narcocultura demanda a las mujeres y las maneras en que ellas transforman su cuerpo para complacer esta demanda. La narcocultura impone a las mujeres un ideal estético que se convierte en un medio de acceso a un tipo de poder. Este ideal exige un tipo particular de fisonomía y de apariencia personal, que las mujeres intentan reproducir a través de intervenciones en el cuerpo, con el maquillaje y el peinado y/o la cirugía estética. Además, demanda cierto estilo de moda, en ropa y accesorios, de marcas de lujo de consumo global. Entre más fielmente se reproduzca este ideal, las mujeres están en posibilidad de acceder a beneficios económicos y sociales que les dan márgenes de acción dentro de este entorno social. El cuerpo de las mujeres se convierte en el recurso primario para la movilidad social y la agencia dentro de este mundo. El cuerpo es el signo principal para determinar el lugar de las mujeres dentro de los sistemas de jerarquización, de inclusión y exclusión en los espacios físicos y sociales que fabrica el narcotráfico. Estos mecanismos de diferencia reproducen las desigualdades sociales, de género, edad, posición social y raza que se observan en otros ámbitos de la sociedad mexicana. La observación etnográfica y el análisis audiovisual revelan que las posibilidades para performar la feminidad está confinado a limites muy estrechos. Alicia Gaspar de Alba llama a esto The Three Maria Syndrome, que ella define como “the patriarchal social discourse of Chicano/Mexicano culture that constructs women’s gender and sexuality according to three Biblical archetypes -virgins, mothers and whores-” (Gaspar de Alba, 2014, pos.3412). Estas representaciones femeninas son alegorías a las constricciones que la cultura machista mexicana impone sobre las mujeres, sometiéndolas a un repertorio restringido de opciones de vida y al control social de su sexualidad. Las mujeres dentro de la narcocultura tienen un lugar en él en función de su belleza física, el cuerpo es el referente principal para definirse como sujetos. Las mujeres son objetos de deseo, cuya belleza es una joya más para la corona de un narcotraficante, una posesión más para ostentar su poderío. Al mismo tiempo, aparecen cada vez más las representaciones femeninas como sujetos activos, participando del negocio y de la violencia a la par de los hombres. Se observan transgresiones al ideal de feminidad que se exige a la mujer tradicional en la cultura mexicana. La docilidad, la suavidad y la sumisión que se espera, el recato y la compostura, no está presente. Las mujeres adoptan cualidades consideradas masculinas, tomando para sí el ejercicio de la violencia y la agresividad sexual para demostrar que ellas también pueden navegar un mundo agresivo e hipermasculino. A pesar de esto, esta mujer guerrera y valiente está dentro de los confines limitados que la cultura patriarcal impone al régimen heterosexual. Siguen al pie de la letra la prescripción del Three Maria Syndrome. Esto queda patente un sistema de jerarquización a través de la cual se evalúa a las mujeres dentro de la narcocultura. Las mujeres son juzgadas a partir de criterios que intersectan componentes raciales, de género y de clase. Aunque las maneras en las que estas marcas de diferencia se encarnan en un cuerpo femenino de manera muy diversa, se puede identificar, a través de las representaciones y la observación etnográfica, que las mujeres más privilegiadas, son mujeres que encarnan los signos de una posición económica alta: tienen tez clara, son atractivas y cuidan su apariencia para presentar signos de feminidad de manera discreta, y su conducta proyecta compostura y respetabilidad, en función de su restricción, particularmente en la expresión de la sexualidad. A las mujeres que encarnan estos signos de feminidad se les respeta y se consideran valiosas. Su valor se formaliza a través de la respetabilidad del contrato matrimonial: este tipo de performance de género lo reproducen, por lo general, mujeres esposas de narcotraficantes. En el otro extremo del espectro están las mujeres menos valoradas: son mujeres morenas, que utilizan una estética asociada con la clase trabajadora, por lo general ostentosa y recargada de decoraciones. La conducta de estas mujeres se juzga como vulgar y sin restricciones. A las mujeres que encarnan este tipo de feminidad se les discrimina y cosifica, son las más vulnerables a la violencia en función del poco valor que tienen dentro del mundo del narcotráfico. La buchona representa una versión devaluada de la feminidad, que choca con el decoro y la discreción que exigen las normas tradicionales de género. Son mujeres que se consideran vulgares, porque sus cuerpos portan signos de una sexualidad agresiva, porque adoptan conductas que irrumpen las restricciones sociales impuestas a las mujeres, porque sus prácticas y consumos culturales están asociadas a las clases trabajadoras y rurales. En las mujeres que entrevisté hay un conflicto entre la atractiva libertad que promete la transgresión de ser buchona y el deseo de respetabilidad que otorga ser una mujer que cumple con lo que la sociedad exige. Uno de los dilemas al centro de performar el cuerpo buchón es la batalla entre una feminidad aceptada socialmente, pero restrictiva y una feminidad que otorga poder, pero castiga. Por este motivo, las mujeres que entrevisté rechazaban ser nombradas como buchonas y preferían llamarse a sí mismas cabronas. En este contexto particular, la palabra cabrona es una resignificación de un término coloquial castellano, usado para ofender. Aquí, la mujer cabrona se convierte en un eje articulador para la constitución de subjetividades femeninas dentro de la narcocultura. La cabrona es un tropo femenino que entrelaza narrativas sobre ser mujer que circulan a nivel global con narrativas locales sobre la feminidad. Asumirse “cabrona”, se convierte en un recurso para enfrentar un mundo violento y encontrar estrategias de acción en un espacio claramente dominado por los hombres. La cabrona representa independencia y fuerza, autonomía y acción. La cabrona confronta los discursos tradicionales de una feminidad abnegada y dócil, con diferentes matices, aparentemente interpelando la dominación masculina. Por lo mismo, carga un fuerte estigma. La cultura de masas también produce representaciones sobre la cabrona. Se transmiten en discursos de género que circulan a través de imágenes en las redes sociales, en libros y workshops del mercado de autoayuda en el mundo entero, y que promueven una idea de mujer indócil frente a la gente de su entorno, suscrita al consumo y al individualismo de la cultura capitalista. En estas representaciones culturales contemporáneas, la mujer es fuerte e insumisa, pero conservando códigos corporales y prácticas femeninas. En el contexto concreto de la narcocultura, los discursos globales sobre una mujer fuerte e independiente con poder económico y a cargo de su sexualidad, se encuentran con las condiciones particulares del norte mexicano. La violencia extrema, el machismo, las desigualdades sociales pronunciadas y la crisis de legitimidad del Estado intervienen para que estos discursos globales sobre la mujer muten en la representación de la buchona y la cabrona, interpretaciones locales de un discurso de género global. Para las mujeres, asumirse cabrona es un recurso para enfrentar un mundo violento y encontrar estrategias de acción en un espacio claramente dominado por los hombres. Ayuda a enfrentar la violencia perpetrada sobre ella, abre la posibilidad a ser la victimaria. La cabrona es la reacción que provoca el cuerpo femenino vulnerable y vulnerado, pero también, es la posibilidad de apropiarse de la violencia para ejercerla sobre otros cuerpos. Implica independencia, libertad sexual y éxito económico, evidenciadas por el consumo y el estilo de vida. Cuando niegan ser buchonas, están rechazando todos los estigmas que acarrea la palabra. No se reconocen en la discriminación de clase, las connotaciones raciales y los prejuicios sexistas que contiene. Prefieren cabrona porque es una manera de escindirse de los discursos negativos que se vuelcan sobre ellas, es un camino de acceso a una feminidad global que los medios de comunicación masiva presentan como ideal. El análisis exploró qué elementos componían este tropo femenino a través de las entrevistas a mujeres y de personajes femeninos en novelas sobre narcotráfico, para encontrar puentes entre la ficción y la experiencia vital. La belleza y la capacidad de seducir tiene una utilidad ambivalente. Por un lado, todo el tiempo, dinero y cuidado que se invierte en apropiarse de un ideal estético, es para convertirse en una mujer que un narco pueda presumir. Para las mujeres es un motivo de orgullo saberse deseadas y puestas en aparador. Las mujeres están sometidas a las presiones que genera la creencia de que, para sobrevivir, hay que ser bella. En los textos literarios y en las entrevistas, se transparenta una naturalización del lugar de la mujer como objeto de ostentación para el hombre y, además, la validación que sienten las mujeres al ser reconocidas como bellas. La ficción y la vida nos presentan la precaria condición del sujeto femenino en la narcocultura. Es una subjetividad anclada a los discursos que demandan un ideal de belleza imposible para las mujeres y que encajonan el ser mujer a los caprichos y necesidades del hombre. Sin embargo, la belleza femenina tiene otra faceta. La subjetividad femenina en la narcocultura no sólo es resultado del sometimiento de la mujer a los discursos que regulan su apariencia y su conducta. La belleza también es un instrumento al servicio de las mujeres para acceder a dinero y poder. La belleza y el poder de seducción femenino se convierten en estrategias de subsistencia, y esto transforma a la mujer de un objeto sometido a un sujeto que somete. La belleza y la seducción podrán dar a las mujeres ciertos márgenes de acción, pero esto tiene límites muy claros. Aunque estas estrategias femeninas muevan la balanza de poder hacía el sujeto femenino, hay que recordar el contexto. Están insertas en un mundo violento y machista, así que ejercer ese poder es un ejercicio de equilibrio muy delicado y arriesgado. Las mujeres que habitan la narcocultura están inmersas es un mundo de violencia, y no conocer y respetar las reglas y límites significa un riesgo de muerte. La muerte violenta es una consecuencia muy real por cometer errores en este mundo. Esto lleva a tercer componente de ser cabrona: el riesgo. Para los hombres y mujeres que se involucran en el mundo cultural del narcotráfico, perseguir el riesgo es parte integral de vivir y es una parte importante de la constitución de subjetividades en la narcocultura. En las narraciones de las entrevistas y en las narraciones literarias, hay muchos momentos donde las mujeres viven situaciones de riesgo que ponen en peligro hasta sus vidas. A través de las narraciones se asoma la manera en qué ellas interpretan su papel en la situación y cómo se ven a sí mismas en función de esas experiencias. El riesgo le da sentido al carácter recio y atrevido que demanda asumir el rol de una cabrona, pero también expone la vulnerabilidad de la condición de las mujeres en un mundo violento. Tomar riesgos es otra manera de afirmarse como mujeres fuertes y poner distancia con las disposiciones de género que les exigen ser dóciles y pasivas. Tienen que demostrar lo que valen frente a un mundo dominado por hombres y el control de sus emociones juega un rol fundamental en lograr esto. Sin embargo, el reconocimiento del miedo y vulnerabilidad es, paradójicamente, lo que las ayuda a sobrevivir. Detrás de los discursos de fuerza y poder femenino, se revela la fragilidad de unas vidas sumergidas en un mundo donde la violencia y el machismo deja a las mujeres en el filo de la vida y de la muerte. Para el caso que nos compete, el vacío institucional para garantizar seguridad a las mujeres en México deja a estas mujeres absolutamente expuestas, y cobra sentido la adopción del discurso de la cabrona como estrategia de persistencia. Al investirse como cabronas, encuentran una manera de enfrentarse al mundo violento al que deciden pertenecer, aunque al final de cuentas, permanecen atrapadas en él.…
- In den vergangenen zehn Jahren hat das Interesse am Phänomen des mexikanischen Drogenhandels weltweit zugenommen. Die verschiedenen Ausdrucksformen extremer Gewalt, die das illegale Geschäft mit den Drogen begleiten, werden medial verbreitet und ausgeschlachtet und lösen breite Faszination aus. So wird die kollektive Vorstellungskraft über das Geschäft mit den Drogen mit Geschichten und Bildern aus Literatur, Film, Musik und Fernsehen genährt. Dabei zirkulieren weltweit mediale Darstellungen der mexikanischen Drogenhändlerin, in welchen weibliche Stereotypen reproduziert und Frauen durch die Übertreibungen von den sexuellen Eigenschaften des weiblichen Körpers zu Objekten der Begierde gemacht werden, deren Schönheit den männlichen Drogenhändlern als Prestige- und Prunkstück dient. Die Kultur des Drogenhandels schreibt eine unverwechselbare weibliche Schönheitsnorm vor, welche von den involvierten Frauen akribisch nachgeahmt wird, um dem Ideal möglichst nah zu kommen. Die Kultur des Drogenhandels schreibt eine unverwechselbare weibliche Schönheitsnorm vor, welche von den involvierten Frauen akribisch nachgeahmt wird, um dem Ideal möglichst nah zu kommen. In den kulturellen Repräsentationen erscheint die in die narcocultura eingebundene Frau als gewalttätig und skrupellos, die ihre Schönheit und Anziehungskraft nutzt, um auf Kosten der verführten Männer an Geld und Macht zu gelangen. Außerhalb der Welt des Drogenhandels verursacht dieses hypersexualisierte Frauenbild negative Urteile, Diskriminierung, Misstrauen und Angst. Die Absicht dieser Forschung besteht darin, hinter solche Stereotype zu blicken und nach der Komplexität der Lebenserfahrungen dieser Frauen zu fragen. Die vorliegende Doktorarbeit untersucht in welcher Weise sich die Lebensumstände mexikanischer Frauen unter dem Einfluss der narcocultura an der Grenze zu den USA verändern. Die Arbeit analysiert insbesondere die Transformationen von Körperlichkeit und Subjektempfinden der Frauen, sowie ihre dadurch beeinflusste Verortung im soziokulturellen Raum des Drogenhandels. Desweiteren wird untersucht, welche Spielräume der Selbstbehauptung und Selbstbestimmung sich für Frauen innerhalb der narcocultura ergeben. Die Arbeit wird von den Fragen geleitet, auf welche Art und Weise die Frauen ihre Körper verändern, um ein bestimmtes ästhetisches Ideal zu erreichen, und welche Bedeutungen diesen Veränderungen zugeschrieben werden. Ein besonderes Augenmerk liegt dabei auf den unterschiedlichen Machtdynamiken, die von und durch diese Körper ausgelöst wurden, sowohl in den Beziehungen zu Männern als auch zu anderen Frauen. Die Studie versteht sich als kulturwissenschaftliche Arbeit, geschrieben aus der Perspektive des intersektionalen Feminismus. Die Feldforschung wurde an der Grenze zwischen Mexiko und den USA, insbesondere in den Städten des mexikanischen Nordwestens Mexicali und Tijuana, sowie im kalifornischen San Diego durchgeführt. Grenze wird dabei als polysemischer und heterogener Raum unterschiedlichster Bezüge und Deutungsmuster aufgefasst. Hieraus ergibt sich ein Befund äußerst vielfältiger und widersprüchlicher kultureller Phänomene. Um jene kulturellen Phänomene zu verstehen, die von der Nordgrenze Mexikos ausgehen, ist das Konzept der transfrontera von José Valenzuela Arce (2014) hilfreich. Der Wissenschaftler schlägt vor, grenzüberschreitende Gebiete zu verstehen als “espacios que se niegan a una sola de las condiciones o los lados que la integran” (S. 9). In diesem Sinne beschreibt das Konzept der transfrontera Prozesse der Konnektivität und Gleichzeitigkeit, die durch die Globalisierung erzeugt werden und die Bedeutung von Staatsterritorium neu definieren. Gleichzeitig beschreibt es aber auch jene Eingrenzungen, welche von Staaten eingesetzt werden, um nationale Narrativen aufrechtzuerhalten, die als “referentes organizadores de adscripciones identitarias y culturales” (S. 18) Differenz und Ungleichheiten schaffen. Als solches kann eine Grenze weder nur als territoriale Begrenzung oder hierarchisierende Ein- bzw. Ausgrenzung von Personen erklärt werden, noch kann sie in ihrem vollständigen Ausmaß erfasst werden, wenn wir uns nur auf die Prozesse der kulturellen Hybridisierung konzentrieren, die in diesen Räumen stattfinden. Aus diesem Grund beschreibt Valenzuela Grenzen als Zwischenräume und Zwischenzeiten. Das Konzept der transfronteras hilft zu verstehen, wie sich das Globale und Lokale in semiotischen Systemen überschneiden, aus denen sich das kulturelle Universum des mexikanischen Drogenhandels zusammensetzt, und erklärt, wie Ausschlussmechanismen und Hierarchien auf der Grundlage von Geschlecht, sozialer Stellung und anderen Merkmalen sozialer Differenzierung strukturiert sind. Letztlich hilft es, jene kulturellen Prozesse zu lokalisieren, die sich in den Körpern der Frauen materialisieren. Des Weiteren erwies sich das Konzept als wichtiges heuristisches Werkzeug. Kultur wird vor diesem Hintergrund verstanden als ein Prozess aus Produktion und Reproduktion symbolischer Modelle: Diese können sich als Artefakte oder Repräsentationen sowie als verinnerlichte Logiken der Lebensführung zeigen, eines Kanons von Werten und Glaubensgrundsätzen, die auf Grundlage individueller und kollektiver Praktiken von Frauen und Männern in historisch und räumlich spezifischen Kontexten zirkulieren. Die vorliegende Arbeit versteht narcocultura als ein semiotisches System, das sich rund um das transnationale und für den nordmexikanischen Grenzraum so typische Geschäft des illegalen Drogenhandels gebildet hat und sich durch äußerst diffuses Grenzen auszeichnet. So sind die Unterschiede zwischen der illegalen Welt des Drogenhandels und der Welt der Legalität außerhalb dieses Geschäfts bestenfalls verschwommen, schlimmstenfalls fiktiv. Die narcocultura überschreitet territoriale Grenzen und ist damit ein transnationales kulturelles Phänomen. Es galt, die Merkmale der lateinamerikanischen Kulturwissenschaften (Estudios Culturales) und der Kulturwissenschaften in Deutschland abzugrenzen, die Genealogien dieser beiden Perspektiven zu unterscheiden und ihre Unterschiede zu verstehen. Vor allem aber ging es darum, Gemeinsamkeiten zu finden. Die zentrale Gemeinsamkeit ist dabei der transdisziplinäre Charakter dieser beiden akademischen Traditionen. Kulturwissenschaften werden dann als ein Raum der Artikulation zwischen den Disziplinen verstanden (Castro Gómez, 2002), der nicht auf die Vereinigung, sondern auf die Pluralisierung von Bedeutungen, Einstellungen und Wahrnehmungsweisen abzielt (Bachmann-Medick, 2016). Transdisziplinarität ermöglicht es, die Komplexität kultureller Phänomene nachzuvollziehen und Brücken zwischen verschiedenen Wissensformen und Forschungspraktiken zu schlagen. Dabei ist die Perspektive des intersektionalen Feminismus für die Untersuchung zentral. Ein Beitrag des Feminismus an die Kulturwissenschaften, der die vorliegende Forschung beeinflusst hat, besteht darin, “Mann” und “Frau” als gegebene und unveränderliche natürliche Essenzen zu hinterfragen, ausgehend von folgender Prämisse: “los signos 'hombre' y 'mujer' son construcciones discursivas que el lenguaje de la cultura proyecta e inscribe en el escenario de los cuerpos, disfrazando sus montajes de signos tras la falsa apariencia de que lo masculino y lo femenino son verdades naturales, ahistóricas” (Richard, 2009, p. 77). Feministische Kulturwissenschaften gehen davon aus, dass diese Zeichen in einem System von Repräsentationen konstruiert werden, die Subjektivitäten in konkreten Kulturwelten artikulieren. Ihr Ziel ist es deshalb, die ideologischen Elemente, welche die Zeichen prägen, und die Konflikte, die durch ihre Verwendung und Interpretation entstehen, in bedeutenden Praktiken zu enthüllen. Durch das Zusammenwirken mit weiteren sozialen Kategorien erhalten diese Zeichen unterschiedliche Bedeutungen und Ausgestaltungen von Differenz. Feministische Intersektionalität ist ein theoretischer und methodischer Diskurs, der die Erkenntnis vertritt, dass das Zeichen "Frau" keine absolute Kategorie ist und daher die vielfältigen Lebenserfahrungen von Frauen nicht allein zu erklären vermag. Unterschiede werden nur dann lesbar, wenn sie als Überschneidungen von verschiedenen sozialen Kategorien wie sozialer Status, Rasse, Alter und Behinderung untersucht werden. Soziale Unterschiede basieren auf der diskursiven Naturalisierung der verschiedenen Merkmale von sozialen Kategorien, die ihrerseits sich verändernde soziale Konstrukte darstellen. Das Ziel einer intersektionalen Perspektive ist es, das Zusammenwirken verschiedener sozialer Kategorien in Institutionen, Praktiken und Subjektivitäten zu identifizieren, um zu verstehen, wie sich Ungleichheiten im Laufe der Zeit materialisieren. Die für diese Arbeit grundlegenden theoretischen Konzepte sind Körper und Subjektivität. Körper wird hier verstanden als Ausdruck kultureller Codes und sozialer Hierarchien, als dynamische und wandelbare Grenze, an der das Körperliche, das Symbolische und das Soziale konvergieren. Subjekt und Körper konstituieren sich wechselseitig; der Körper ist das Medium, durch welches das Subjekt die soziale Umwelt erfährt, und es sind diese Erfahrungen, die das Subjekt dazu bringen, gesellschaftliche Unterschiede, etwa aufgrund von Rasse, des sozialen oder biologischen Geschlechts oder der sozialen Stellung zu verkörpern. Für eine erleichterte Analyse konzentriert sich ein Teil der Arbeit auf den Körper, während der andere den Aspekt der Subjektivität in den Blick nimmt - stets im Bewusstsein der untrennbaren Beziehung, in welcher Körper und Subjektivität zueinanderstehen. Um die Dimension des Körperlichen zu verstehen werden Repräsentation und gelebte Erfahrung in ein Spannungsverhältnis gesetzt und anhand von audiovisuellem Material und ethnographischen Beobachtungen verglichen. Im Falle der Subjektivität werden die fiktiven Lebensdarstellungen in Romanen, den in qualitativ erhobenen Interviews erzählten Lebensgeschichten gegenübergestellt, um so die Brücke zwischen Repräsentation und gelebter Erfahrung zu schlagen. Damit ist die vorliegende Studie qualitativ und transdisziplinär angelegt, wobei verschiedene Untersuchungsmethoden zum Einsatz kamen. Ethnographische Feldforschung wurde auf beiden Seiten der Grenze in verschiedenen Bars und Clubs durchgeführt, die bekanntermaßen von Menschen aus dem Umfeld der narcocultura oder von in den Drogenhandel involvierten Personen frequentiert werden. Bei den Begehungen vor Ort wurde das Erscheinungsbild der Frauen beobachtet: ihr Kleidungsstil, ihre Aufmachung, ihre Figur. Ebenso wurde ihr Verhalten untersucht: die Gestik und die Interaktionen mit anderen Personen vor Ort. Der soziale Raum der besuchten Lokalitäten wurde hinsichtlich der Etablierung von Regeln, Grenzen und Hierarchien zwischen Männern und Frauen untersucht. Drei Musikvideos von narcocorridos wurden auf Grundlage der Videohermeneutik mit dem Ziel analysiert, die Darstellungen von Frauen anhand jener physischen und verhaltensspezifischen Kriterien zu untersuchen, die bereits vorgestellt wurden. Die methodische Kombination von Videoanalyse und ethnographischer Feldforschung ermöglicht eine vertiefte Untersuchung jener Bedeutungen, die weiblicher Körperlichkeit zugeschrieben werden, sowie der Wirkung dieser Zuschreibungen auf die Lebenswelten und sozialen Beziehungen der Frauen. Es wurden fünf teilstrukturierte Interviews mit Frauen durchgeführt, die sich selbst als Teil der narcocultura identifizierten. Einige von ihnen sympathisieren mit dem dazu gehörenden Lebensstil, andere waren auf verschiedene Weise direkt in den illegalen Handel mit Drogen involviert. Die Interviews nahmen die Aussagen der Frauen über ihre Lebenswirklichkeit als Ausgangspunkt für eine Analyse von Diskursen über Weiblichkeit, Frau-Sein und Alltag als Frau in der Welt des Drogenhandels. Außerdem habe ich zwei literarische Erzählungen über den Drogenhandel in Nordmexiko mit weiblichen Protagonistinnen verwendet. Ich habe die Konstruktion des weiblichen Subjekts in der Erzählung untersucht sowie die in diesen Texten erkennbaren Diskurse über Weiblichkeit und Frau-Sein in der Welt des narco. Auch an dieser Stelle werden Repräsentation und gelebte Erfahrung einander gegenübergestellt, um diskursive Gemeinsamkeiten in den literarischen Erzählungen und den in den Interviews geschilderten Erfahrungen der Frauen herauszuarbeiten und so Erklärungen für Subjektivierungsprozesse in der mexikanischen narcocultura zu finden. Der erste Teil der Analyse stellt die ethnographische Beobachtung in einen Dialog mit dem audiovisuellen Material, um die ästhetischen Anforderungen zu verstehen, welche die narcocultura an Frauen stellt, sowie die Art und Weise, wie Frauen ihre Körper verändern, um diesen Anforderungen gerecht zu werden. Die narcocultura zwingt den Frauen ein ästhetisches Ideal auf, dessen Umsetzung exklusiven Zutritt und Einfluss in dieser Welt verspricht. Das Ideal verlangt einen spezifischen Typus von Physiognomie und Erscheinungsbild, dem die Frauen mithilfe verschiedener Körpereingriffe versuchen gerecht zu werden: Make-up, Haar-Styling und/oder plastische Chirurgie. Dazu kommt ein spezieller Modestil aus exklusiven globalen Marken, sowohl für Kleidung als auch Accessoires, den es zu bedienen gilt. Je zuverlässiger dieses Ideal erfüllt wird, desto eher ermöglicht das den Frauen den Zugang zu finanziellen und gesellschaftlichen Vorteilen, mit denen sie sich Handlungsspielräume innerhalb des sozialen Milieus verschaffen. Der Körper ist das primäre Merkmal, um die Position zu bestimmen, welche die Frauen innerhalb der hierarchisierenden Systeme von Inklusion und Exklusion in den physischen und sozialen Räumen der narcocultura besetzen. Diese Differenzierungsmechanismen reproduzieren die sozialen Ungleichheiten von Geschlecht, Alter, sozialer Herkunft und Rasse, welche sich auch in anderen Milieus der mexikanischen Gesellschaft beobachten lassen. Die ethnographische Beobachtung und audiovisuelle Analyse zeigen, dass die Möglichkeiten, Weiblichkeit darzustellen, auf ein sehr enges Repertoire beschränkt sind. Alicia Gaspar de Alba nennt dies das Drei-Maria-Syndrom (Three Maria Syndrome), welches sie definiert als “the patriarchal social discourse of Chicano/Mexicano culture that constructs women’s gender and sexuality according to three Biblical archetypes -virgins, mothers and whores-” (Gaspar de Alba, 2014, Pos.3412). Diese Darstellungen von Weiblichkeit sind Allegorien jener Zwänge, welche die mexikanische Machista-Kultur den Frauen auferlegt und sie einem begrenzten Repertoire an Lebensentscheidungen und der sozialen Kontrolle ihrer Sexualität unterwirft. Die Positionen, welche Frauen in der narcocultura besetzen ergeben sich aus ihrer körperlichen Schönheit: der Körper wird dadurch zu ihrer wichtigsten Referenz, um sich selbst als Subjekte zu definieren. Frauen sind Objekte der Begierde, deren Schönheit ein weiteres Juwel in der Krone eines Drogenhändlers darstellt, ein Besitztum unter vielen für die Zurschaustellung seiner Macht. Gleichzeitig finden sich auch immer häufiger Repräsentationen von Frauen als aktive Subjekte, die sich, gleich den Männern, am Geschäft und der Gewalt des Drogenhandels beteiligen. Diese Frauen verstoßen gegen das traditionelle mexikanische Ideal von Weiblichkeit, welches Fügsamkeit, Sanftheit und Unterwerfung, Bescheidenheit und Gelassenheit vorschreibt. Frauen nehmen Qualitäten an, die als männlich gelten, indem sie die Ausübung von Gewalt und sexueller Aggression für sich in Anspruch nehmen, um zu zeigen, dass auch sie sich in einer aggressiven und hypermaskulinen Welt bewegen können. Und dennoch bleibt auch die mutige und kämpferische Frau innerhalb jener Grenzen gefangen, welche die patriarchale Kultur dem heterosexuellen Regime auferlegt und folgen damit den Vorschriften des Drei-Maria-Syndroms auf den Punkt genau. Dies zeigt sich in einem hierarchischen System, in welchem Frauen in der Narkokultur nach bestimmten Kriterien bewertet werden, in denen sich die Komponenten von Rasse, Geschlecht und Klasse überschneiden. Obwohl diese Unterscheidungsmerkmale sich auf sehr unterschiedliche Weise in den Körper einer Frau einschreiben, lässt sich durch die Analyse der Repräsentationen und ethnographischen Beobachtungen feststellen, dass die privilegiertesten Frauen diejenigen sind, die die Merkmale eines hohen ökonomische Status verkörpern: Sie sind hellhäutig, attraktiv und achten auf eine diskrete Repräsentation von Weiblichkeit, die insbesondere im Ausdruck von Sexualität Zurückhaltung und Achtbarkeit singalisiert. Frauen, die diese Art von Weiblichkeit verkörpern, werden respektiert und als wertvoll angesehen. Ihr "Wert" ergibt sich aus der Einhaltung des Ehevertrags: Diese Repräsentation von Weiblichkeit ist typisch für die Ehefrauen der Drogenhändler. Am anderen Ende des Spektrums stehen die am wenigsten geschätzten Frauen: Sie sind dunkelhäutigere Frauen, die viele Zubehör verwenden und deren Ästhetik mit der Arbeiterklasse assoziiert und als protzig gelesen wird. Das Verhalten dieser Frauen gilt als vulgär und freizügig. Frauen, die diese Art von Weiblichkeit verkörpern, werden diskriminiert und objektiviert und ihr niedriger Status in der Welt des Drogenhandels macht sie besonders anfällig für Gewalt. Diese Frauen, die Buchonas genannt werden, repräsentieren eine abgewertete Version von Weiblichkeit, die mit der von den traditionellen Geschlechternormen geforderten Anständigkeit und Diskretion kollidiert. Es sind Frauen, die als vulgär empfunden werden, weil ihre Körper Anzeichen von aggressiver Sexualität aufweisen und sie Verhaltensweisen annehmen, die mit den sozialen Einschränkungen brechen, die Frauen auferlegt werden. Ihre kulturellen Praktiken und ihr Konsum werden mit den arbeitenden und ländlichen Klassen assoziiert. Bei den interviewten Frauen zeigt sich ein Spannungsfeld zwischen der attraktiven Freiheit, welche die Transgression des buchona-Seins verspricht, und dem Wunsch nach Achtbarkeit, welche jenen Frauen zukommt, die die Anforderungen der Gesellschaft erfüllen. Eines der zentralen Dilemmata bei der körperlichen Darstellung des buchona-Seins ist der Konflikt zwischen einer gesellschaftlich akzeptierten, aber restriktiven Weiblichkeit und einer Weiblichkeit, die Macht verleiht, aufgrund dessen aber gesellschaftlich sanktioniert wird. Aus diesem Grund lehnen die von mir interviewten Frauen die Bezeichnung der buchona ab und nennen sich stattdessen cabronas. Die Bezeichnung cabrona stellt in diesem spezifischen Kontext eine Umdeutung eines umgangssprachlichen spanischen Begriffs dar, der gemeinhin als Beleidigung verwendet wird. Die cabrona wird hier zu einer Schlüsselfigur für die Entstehung weiblicher Subjektivität innerhalb der narcocultura. Die cabrona ist eine weibliche Trope, mit der global wirksame Erzählungen über das Frau-Sein als lokale Narrative von Weiblichkeit wirksam werden. In der Erfahrungswirklichkeit der Einzelschicksale bestimmt diese Trope die Möglichkeit, mit Angst umzugehen und Handlungsoptionen in einem Raum auszuloten, der ansonsten strikt von Männern beherrscht wird. Die cabrona steht für Unabhängigkeit und Stärke, Autonomie und Handlungsmacht. Sie konfrontiert traditionelle Diskurse über eine aufopfernde und fügsame Weiblichkeit und fordert dabei die männliche Dominanz heraus. Dies wirkt zugleich ermächtigend und stigmatisierend. Das Bild der cabrona hat auch Eingang in die Produktionen der Massenkultur gefunden. Es wird in Diskursen über Geschlecht vermittelt, die durch Bilder in sozialen Netzwerken, in Büchern und Workshops im Selbsthilfemarkt global zirkulieren und die Idee einer widerspenstigen Frau propagieren, die sich dem Konsum und Individualismus der kapitalistischen Kultur verschrieben hat. In diesen zeitgenössischen kulturellen Darstellungen sind Frauen stark und unnachgiebig, während aber weibliche Körpercodes und Praktiken beibehalten werden. Im Kontext der narcocultura stoßen globale Diskurse über eine starke und unabhängige Frau, die über ökonomische Macht und eine selbstbestimmte Sexualität verfügt, auf die besonderen Bedingungen Nordmexikos. Extreme Gewalt, Machismo, ausgeprägte soziale Ungleichheiten und die Legitimationskrise des Staates adaptieren den globalen Diskurs über das ermächtigte Frau-Sein an die lokalen Verhältnisse und schaffen die Repräsentationen der buchona und cabrona. Für Frauen bedeutet die Übernahme der Rolle einer cabrona eine Ressource, um sich einer gewalttätigen Welt entgegenzustellen, in einem von Männern dominierten Raum Handlungsstrategien zu entwerfen und selbst zur Täterin zu werden. Cabrona zu sein kann als Reaktion auf den verletzlichen und verletzten weiblichen Körper gelesen werden, aber auch als Möglichkeit, sich Gewalt anzueignen, um andere Körper zu verletzen. Es impliziert Unabhängigkeit, sexuelle Freiheit und wirtschaftlichen Erfolg. Mit der Ablehnung der Bezeichnung buchona lehnen die Frauen das Stigma ab, das mit dem Wort verbunden ist und soziale Diskriminierung, Rassismus und Sexismus impliziert. Cabrona zu sein stellt einen Weg dar, um jene globale Weiblichkeit zu verkörpern, welche in den Massenmedien als Ideal konstruiert wird. Die vorliegende Arbeit untersucht die Zusammensetzung dieser weiblichen Trope auf der Grundlage der mit den Frauen geführten Interviews und der Darstellung von weiblichen Charakteren in Romanen über den Drogenhandel, um auf diese Weise Brücken zwischen Fiktion und tatsächlichen Lebensrealitäten zu schlagen. Dabei haben Schönheit und die Fähigkeit zu verführen einen ambivalenten Nutzen. Auf der einen Seite wird viel Zeit, Geld und Sorgfalt in das Erreichen eines ästhetischen Ideals investiert, um jene Art von Frau zu werden, mit der sich ein Drogendealer rühmen kann. Das Objekt des Begehrens und Prunkstück des männlichen Narco zu sein ist für die Frauen eine Quelle des Stolzes. Gleichzeitig stehen sie durch die Annahme, schön sein müssen, um zu überleben, unter einem konstanten Druck. Sowohl die literarischen Texten als auch die Aussagen der Frauen in den Interviews weisen eine Naturalisierung der Frau als Prunkobjekt der Männer auf, und beschreiben die Wichtigkeit der weiblichen Schönheit als Mittel für Wertschätzung und Anerkennung, und damit die prekäre Lage des weiblichen Subjekts in der narcocultura: eine Subjektivität, die in Diskursen über ein unerreichbares weibliches Schönheitsideal verankert ist, und in der Frau-Sein den Launen und Bedürfnissen der Männer angepasst wird. Gleichzeitig hat die weibliche Schönheit auch eine andere Facette. Weibliche Subjektivität in der narcocultura ist nicht nur das Ergebnis der Unterwerfung der Frauen unter Diskurse, die ihr Aussehen und Verhalten regeln. Schönheit ist auch ein Instrument in den Diensten der Frauen, um an Geld und Macht zu kommen. Schönheit und weibliche Verführungskunst werden zu Strategien der Gewinnung des Lebensunterhalts, und machen aus der Frau als unterworfenem Objekt ein unterwerfendes Subjekt. Damit eröffnen Schönheit und Verführungskunst einen gewissen Handlungsspielraum, der aber von klaren Limitierungen abgesteckt ist. Auch wenn diese weiblichen Strategien das Kräfteverhältnis hin zum weiblichen Subjekt verschieben, darf der spezifische Kontext einer gewalttätigen und machistischen Welt nicht außer Acht gelassen werden, der die Ausübung dieser weiblichen Macht zu einem heiklen und riskanten Balanceakt macht. Frauen, die sich in der narcocultura bewegen, sind in eine Welt der Gewalt eingetaucht, in der die Unkenntnis oder Missachtung ihrer Regeln und Grenzen den Tod bedeuten kann. Der gewaltsame Tod stellt in dieser Welt eine sehr reale Konsequenz von Vergehen oder Fehlern dar. Dies führt zu der dritten Komponente des cabrona-Seins: dem Risiko. Für Männer und Frauen, die sich in der kulturellen Welt des Drogenhandels bewegen, stellen Risiken einen integralen Bestandteil des Lebens und der Konstitution von Subjektivität dar. In den untersuchten Interviews und literarischen Erzählungen gibt es viele Momente, in denen Frauen lebensbedrohliche Risikosituationen schildern und erleben. Die Erzählungen zeigen, wie sie ihre Rolle in einer solchen Situation interpretieren und sich selbst in Bezug auf diese Erfahrungen sehen. In der Rolle einer cabrona ist das Risiko wichtig, es zeigt aber auch die Verletzlichkeit des weiblichen Status in einer gewalttätigen Welt. Dabei bezeichnet das Eingehen von Risiken eine weitere Möglichkeit, sich als starke Frau zu behaupten und von geschlechtsspezifischen Dispositionen wie Passivität und Fügsamkeit zu distanzieren. Um sich in einer von Männern dominierten Welt bewähren zu können spielt die Kontrolle der Emotionen eine wesentliche Rolle. Gleichzeitig ist das Erkennen von Angst und Verletzlichkeit paradoxerweise auch das, was den Frauen hilft, zu überleben. Hinter den Diskursen weiblicher Stärke und Macht verbirgt sich die Zerbrechlichkeit des Lebens in einer Welt, in der Gewalt und Machismo Frauen an den Rand von Leben und Tod bringen. Im Falle der vorliegenden Untersuchung untersagt das institutionelle Vakuum zur Gewährleistung der Sicherheit von Frauen in Mexiko den beschriebenen Frauen jeglichen Schutz, was wiederum die Bedeutung des Diskurses des cabrona-Seins als Überlebensstrategie erklärt. Cabrona zu sein stellt einen Weg dar, um sich in jener gewalttätigen Welt zu behaupten, der sie angehören wollen, in der sie letztlich aber gefangen bleiben.…
- This last decade is marked by a growing global interest in the phenomena of Mexican drug trade. The many expressions of extreme violence that go along with this illegal business are portrayed in diverse media, provoking fascination and intrigue. Thus, literature, cinema, music and television present images and narratives about drug trafficking that feed the collective imagination. Within this, the are global media representations of the female Mexican drug trafficker, that reproduce feminine stereotypes where women are objectified, exaggerating the sexual attributes of women’s bodies. This cultural representation portrays women as objects of desire, who’s beauty serves as a brand of prestige and ostentation for the male drug trafficker. The drug trafficking culture imposes upon women a distinctive aesthetic ideal that women must meticulously reproduce to emulate this representation. The drug trafficking culture imposes upon women a distinctive aesthetic ideal that women must meticulously reproduce to emulate this representation. Together with physical beauty, these women are represented as violent and unscrupulous, using her looks and powers of seduction to accumulate money and power through conquering men. For the people who don’t belong to this world, this hypersexualized woman awakens negative judgements, mistrust and fear. The research question and objectives of the thesis pierce through these representations and observe the complexities of these women’s life experiences. The purpose of this PhD thesis was to explore how the lives of Mexican women’s life changes when they get involved with drug trafficking culture, in the USA-Mexico border. Specifically, the research analyzed bodily and subjective transformations, and how theses changes influenced their place in the social and cultural space of drug trafficking. Additionally, the work inquired as to what margins of negotiation these women had within narcoculture, to act and define themselves. The questions that guided the work asked about how women changed their bodies to embody the aesthetic ideal and what meanings were attributed to these changes. It was important to analyze what power dynamics were put into play from these female bodies, in relationships with men and with other women. Also, another objective was what processes of subjectivation operated in the women who participate in narcoculture, and what margins of negotiation they had to act and define themselves. This is a research inscribed within cultural studies and with an intersectional feminist perspective. The research was conducted on the Mexican border with the United States, in the northwest, specifically in the cities of Mexicali, Tijuana and San Diego, California. The border, in this thesis, is observed as a space with multiple contexts of interpretation, polysemic and heterogeneous. These qualities make the cultural phenomena that occur in it diverse and contradictory. To understand the cultural phenomena emerging from the northern border of Mexico, José Valenzuela Arce's (2014) concept of transfronteras was useful. The proposal of this academic is that transfronteras are “spaces that deny only one of the conditions or the sides that make it up" (p. 9). Thus, the concept speaks of the processes of connectivity and simultaneity that globalization generates and that redefine the States-territory. At the same time, it also speaks of the limits that these same States use to support national narratives that are “referents organizing identarian and cultural adscriptions"; (p. 18) that create differences and inequalities. If this is so, a border is not fully explained from the territorial demarcation or from the hierarchical differentiation that includes some and excludes others, but neither can it be understood if we concentrate only on the processes of cultural hybridization that occur in those spaces. For Valenzuela, therefore, borders are between spaces and between times. This concept helps to understand how global and local intersect in the semiotic systems that make up the cultural universe of Mexican drug trafficking, while explaining how exclusion mechanisms and hierarchies are structured based on gender, social position and other marks of social differentiation. Ultimately, it helps to locate these cultural processes, materialized in women's bodies. The concept of narcoculture was also a useful heuristic tool. Culture here is understood as a process of production and reproduction of symbolic models, materialized in artefacts or representations and, in addition, interiorized in logics of life, systems of values and beliefs, which circulate through the individual and collective practices of women and men, in specific historical and spatial contexts. Narcoculture would then be the semiotic system produced around the transnational business of illegal drug trafficking, as it is lived in the northern border of Mexico. Narcoculture, as defined in this paper, is a semiotic system with diffuse boundaries. Thus, the distinctions between the illegal world of drug trafficking and the world of legality external to this business are at best blurred, at worst fictitious. Narco-culture transcends territorial limits, it is a transnational cultural phenomenon. It was necessary to delineate the characteristics of the Latin American cultural studies and the Kulturwissenschaften in Germany, to distinguish the genealogies of these two different perspectives, to understand their differences, but, above all, to find the points in common between them. The central coincidence was the transdisciplinary character of these two academic traditions. Cultural studies are then understood as a space of articulation between disciplines (Castro Gómez, 2002), that does not have as objective the unification but the pluralization of meanings, attitudes and modes of perception (Bachmann-Medick, 2016). Transdiscipline allows us to trace the complexities of cultural phenomena, creating bridges between different forms of knowledge and research practices. Intersectional feminism is a central perspective in research work. A contribution of feminism to the cultural studies that influence this research is to question “Man"; and “Woman" as given and immutable natural essences, from the premise that “the signs ‘man’ and ‘woman’ are discursive constructions that the language of culture projects and inscribes in the scenario of bodies, disguising their montages as signs behind the false appearance that the masculine and feminine are natural, ahistorical truths" (Richard, 2009, p. 77). Feminist cultural studies assume that these signs are constructed in a system of representations that articulate subjectivities in concrete cultural worlds. Its objective then is to unveil in the significant practices, the ideological elements that configure the signs and the conflicts that arise through the use and interpretation of these. These signs acquire multiple meanings and readings according to specificities that are distinguished in the difference. Intersectionality within feminism is a theoretical and methodological discourse that advocates recognizing that the sign “woman" is not an absolute category, and therefore cannot explain by itself the varied life experiences of women. Differences become legible when put into play with other social categories such as status, race, age and disability. Social differences are finalized in different discourses that naturalize the different attributes of these social categories when, for this perspective, they are socially constructed and changing. The objective of an intersectional perspective is to identify how different social categories interact in institutions, practices and subjectivities, in order to understand how inequalities, materialize over time. The theoretical concepts that guide this thesis are body and subjectivity. For this thesis, the body is understood as a place of articulation, where cultural codes and social order materialize. The body can be understood as a dynamic and mutable frontier, where the physical, the symbolic and the social converge. Subject and body are mutually constitutive; the body is the medium through which the subject lives experiences in the social world, and it is those experiences that lead the subject to embody social differences, materialized in gender, sex, social class and race. Despite this inseparable relationship, in order to facilitate analysis, one-part concentrates on the body and another on subjectivity. Thus, in order to understand the corporal dimension, the representation with the lived experience was put in tension, through the audiovisual analysis and the ethnographic observation read as a whole. In the case of subjectivity, life was stressed in fictional narrative with life narratives in interviews, to also find the bridges between representations and life experience. This research was a qualitative and transdisciplinary study. Various methodological resources were used to construct the analysis. Ethnographic observation was carried out in various bars and clubs on both sides of the border, which are frequented by people who are ascribed to the world of narcoculture or who work within drug trafficking networks. In the raids on these sites, the physical appearance of the women was observed: their way of dressing, their personal grooming, their body shapes. Behavior was observed: gestures and interactions with other subjects in space. In addition, the space was observed to see how rules, limits and hierarchies were established in the physical layout of the places visited. Three narcocorridos videos were analyzed through the video hermeneutics, to determine how women are represented in these cultural artifacts, using the same physical and behavioral criteria I mentioned earlier. The analysis of the videos through ethnographic work helped to deepen the meanings attributed to the feminine corporeality, and to the impacts that these meanings have on the experiences and relationships of these women. Five semi-structured interviews were conducted with women who identified with narco-culture. Some only sympathize with the lifestyle, others were involved in some way in the illegal drug business. The interviews explored stories about their lives, revealing discourses about what is feminine, what it means to be a woman, and how to live as a woman in the world of drug trafficking. In addition, I used the narratives of two literary texts from the narrative on drug trafficking in northern Mexico. In these two texts, the main characters are women. I analyzed how the feminine subject is constructed in the narrative and what discourses are transparent in the text about femininity and being a woman in the drug world. Here the representation and the experience of life were also put in tension, looking for in the analysis of the literary narration and the experiences narrated by the women, common discourses that explained the processes of feminine subjectivation within the Mexican narcoculture. The first part of the analysis articulated ethnographic observation with audiovisual material to understand the aesthetic demands that narcoculture places on women and the ways in which they transform their bodies to satisfy this demand. Narcoculture imposes on women an aesthetic ideal that becomes a means of access to a type of power. This ideal requires a physiognomy and personal appearance, which women try to reproduce through interventions on the body, with makeup and hairstyle and/or cosmetic surgery. In addition, it demands a certain style of fashion, in clothing and accessories, from global consumer luxury brands. The more faithfully this ideal is reproduced, the more women can access economic and social benefits that give them margins of action within this social environment. Women's bodies become the primary resource for social mobility and agency within this world. The body is the main sign to determine the place of women within the systems of hierarchization, inclusion and exclusion in the physical and social spaces manufactured by drug trafficking. These mechanisms of difference reproduce the social inequalities, gender, age, social position and race that are observed in other spheres of Mexican society. Ethnographic observation and audiovisual analysis reveal that the possibilities for performing femininity are confined to very narrow limits. Alicia Gaspar de Alba calls this The Three Maria Syndrome, which she defines as “the patriarchal social discourse of Chicano/Mexicano culture that constructs women's gender and sexuality according to three Biblical archetypes -virgins, mothers and whores-" (Gaspar de Alba, 2014, pos. 3412). These feminine representations are allegories to the constrictions that Mexican machista culture imposes on women, subjecting them to a restricted repertoire of life choices and to the social control of their sexuality. The women within narcoculture have a place in it in function of their physical beauty, the body is the main referent to define themselves as subjects. Women are objects of desire, whose beauty is one more jewel for the crown of a drug trafficker, one more possession to display its power. At the same time, more and more women are appearing as active subjects, participating in business and violence on a par with men. Transgressions to the ideal of femininity demanded of traditional women in Mexican culture are observed. The docility, the softness and submission that is expected, the rectitude and composure, is not present. Women adopt qualities considered masculine, taking for themselves the exercise of violence and sexual aggressiveness to demonstrate that they too can navigate an aggressive and hypermasculine world. Despite this, this brave and warlike woman is within the limited confines that patriarchal culture imposes on the heterosexual regime. They follow to the letter the prescription of the Three Maria Syndrome. This is evident in a hierarchical system through which women are evaluated within narcoculture. Women are judged on criteria that intersect racial, gender and class components. Although the ways in which these marks of difference are embodied in a female body in a very diverse way, it can be identified, through representations and ethnographic observation, that the most privileged women are women who embody the signs of a high economic position: they have a clear complexion, are attractive and care for their appearance to present signs of femininity discreetly, and their behavior projects composure and respectability, depending on their restriction, particularly in the expression of sexuality. Women who embody these signs of femininity are respected and considered valuable. Its value is formalized through the respectability of the marriage contract: this type of gender performance is generally reproduced by the wives of drug traffickers. At the other end of the spectrum are the least valued women: they are brown women, who use an aesthetic associated with the working class, usually ostentatious and overloaded with decorations. The conduct of these women is judged as vulgar and unrestricted. Women who embody this type of femininity are discriminated against and reified; they are the most vulnerable to violence because of their low value in the world of drug trafficking. The buchona represents a devalued version of femininity, which clashes with the decorum and discretion demanded by traditional gender norms. They are women who consider themselves vulgar, because their bodies bear signs of aggressive sexuality, because they adopt behaviours that break through the social restrictions imposed on women, because their cultural practices and consumptions are associated with the working and rural classes. In the women I interviewed there is a conflict between the attractive freedom promised by the transgression of being buchona and the desire for respectability granted by being a woman who fulfils what society demands. One of the dilemmas at the center of performing the body buchon is the battle between a socially accepted but restrictive femininity and a femininity that empowers but punishes. For this reason, the women I interviewed refused to be named buchonas and preferred to call themselves cabronas. In this context, the word cabrona is a resignification of a colloquial Spanish term, used to offend. Here, the cabrona woman becomes an articulating axis for the constitution of feminine subjectivities within the narcocultura. La cabrona is a feminine trope that intertwines narratives about being a woman that circulate globally with local narratives about femininity. To assume oneself “cabrona" becomes a resource to face a violent world and to find strategies of action in a space clearly dominated by men. The cabrona represents independence and strength, autonomy and action. La cabrona confronts the traditional discourses of a self-sacrificing and docile femininity, with different nuances, apparently challenging male domination. For the same reason, it carries a strong stigma. Mass culture also produces representations about the bastard. They are transmitted in gender discourses that circulate through images on social networks, in books and workshops of the self-help market around the world, and that promote an idea of an indocile woman in front of the people of her environment, subscribed to the consumption and individualism of capitalist culture. In these contemporary cultural representations, the woman is strong and insubmissive, but retaining body codes and feminine practices. In the concrete context of narco-culture, global discourses about a strong and independent woman with economic power and in charge of her sexuality meet the conditions of northern Mexico. Extreme violence, machismo, pronounced social inequalities and the crisis of state legitimacy intervene so that these global discourses on women mutate into the representation of the buchona and the cabrona, local interpretations of a global gender discourse. For women, assuming cabrona is a resource to face a violent world and find strategies for action in a space clearly dominated by men. It helps to face the violence perpetrated against her, opens the possibility to be the victimizer. The cabrona is the reaction provoked by the vulnerable and vulnerable female body, but also, it is the possibility of appropriating the violence to exert it on other bodies. It implies independence, sexual freedom and economic success, as evidenced by consumption and lifestyle. When they deny that they are buchonas, they are rejecting all the stigmas that the word carries. They are not recognized in the class discrimination, racial connotations and sexist prejudices it contains. They prefer cabrona because it is a way of breaking away from the negative discourses that overturn on them, it is a way of access to a global femininity that the mass media presents as ideal. The analysis explored what elements made up this female trope through interviews with women and female characters in novels about drug trafficking, to find bridges between fiction and life experience. Beauty and the ability to seduce have an ambivalent utility. On the one hand, all the time, money and care that is invested in appropriating an aesthetic ideal, is to become a woman that a narco can boast. It is a source of pride for women to know they are wanted and put on a sideboard. Women are under pressure from the belief that to survive, you must be beautiful. In the literary texts and in the interviews, a naturalization of the place of the woman as an object of ostentation for the man is transparent and, in addition, the validation that women feel when being recognized as beautiful. Fiction and life present us with the precarious condition of the female subject in narcoculture. It is a subjectivity anchored to discourses that demand an ideal of beauty impossible for women and that box being a woman to the whims and needs of men. However, female beauty has another facet. Women's subjectivity in narco-culture is not only the result of women's submission to the discourses that regulate their appearance and behaviour. Beauty is also an instrument at the service of women to access money and power. Beauty and the power of female seduction become subsistence strategies, and this transforms the woman from an object subjected to a subject she subdues. Beauty and seduction may give women certain margins of action, but this has very clear limits. Although these feminine strategies move the balance of power towards the feminine subject, the context must be remembered. They are inserted in a violent and macho world, so exercising that power is a very delicate and risky balancing exercise. The women who live in narco-culture are immersed in a world of violence, and not knowing and respecting the rules and limits means a risk of death. Violent death is a very real consequence of making mistakes in this world. This leads to the third component of being a cabrona: risk. For men and women involved in the cultural world of drug trafficking, pursuing risk is an integral part of living and is an important part of the constitution of subjectivities in narcoculture. In interview narratives and literary narratives, there are many moments when women live in risky situations that endanger even their lives. Through the narratives the way in which they interpret their role in the situation and how they see themselves in terms of those experiences is shown. Risk makes sense of the tough and bold character that demands assuming the role of a cabrona, but it also exposes the vulnerability of women's condition in a violent world. Taking risks is another way of asserting oneself as a strong woman and distancing oneself from the gender provisions that require them to be docile and passive. They must demonstrate what they are worth in a male-dominated world and control of their emotions plays a fundamental role in achieving this. Yet the recognition of fear and vulnerability is, paradoxically, what helps them survive. Behind the discourses of feminine strength and power, the fragility of lives submerged in a world where violence and machismo leave women on the edge of life and death is revealed. In our case, the institutional vacuum to guarantee women's safety in Mexico leaves these women absolutely exposed, and the adoption of the cabrona's discourse as a strategy of persistence makes sense. By investing themselves as bastards, they find a way to face the violent world to which they choose to belong, although at the end of the day, they remain trapped in it.…
|Author:
|Kenya Herrera BorquezORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427274
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42727
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-460-9
|ISSN:
|2629-2548
|ISSN:
|2629-253X
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|cuerpos y subjetividades femeninas en la narcocultura de la frontera norte de México
|Subtitle (German):
|weibliche Körper und Subjektivitäten in der Narcocultura an der Nordgrenze von Mexiko
|Subtitle (English):
|feminine bodies and subjectivities in the Narcocultura of the northern Mexico borderlands
|Series (Serial Number):
|Potsdamer Bibliothek der WeltRegionen (PoWeR) (3)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Advisor:
|Ottmar Ette
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|Spanish
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/01/23
|Release Date:
|2020/01/09
|Tag:
|Drogenhandel; Frauen; Körper; Narcocultura; Subjektivitäten
body; drug trafficking; narcoculture; subjectivities; women
cuerpo; mujeres; narcocultura; narcotráfico; subjetividades
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|LC 18625, IQ 12007, IQ 12025
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Publication Way:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International