Europium als strukturelle Sonde zur Analyse neuartiger Materialien
Europium as a structural probe for the analysis of novel materials
- Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit wird anhand von neuartigen Materialien das Potential der Europium-Lumineszenz für die strukturelle Analyse dargestellt. Bei diesen Materialien handelt es sich zum einen um Nanopartikel mit Matrizes aus mehreren Metall-Mischoxiden und Dotierungen durch die Sonde Europium und zum anderen um Metallorganische Netzwerke (MOFs), die mit Neodym , Samarium- und Europium-Ionen beladen sind. Die Synthese der aus der Kombination von Metalloxiden enthaltenen Nanopartikel ist unter milden Bedingungen mithilfe von speziell dafür hergestellten Reagenzien erfolgt und hat zu sehr kleinen, amorphen Nanopartikeln geführt. Durch eine nachfolgende Temperaturbehandlung hat sich die Kristallinität erhöht. Damit verbunden haben sich auch die Kristallstruktur sowie die Position des Dotanden Europium verändert. Während die etablierte Methode der Röntgendiffraktometrie einen Blick auf das Kristallgitter als Gesamtes ermöglicht, so trifft die Lumineszenz des Europiums durch die Sichtbarkeit einzelner Stark-AufspaltungenIm Rahmen dieser Arbeit wird anhand von neuartigen Materialien das Potential der Europium-Lumineszenz für die strukturelle Analyse dargestellt. Bei diesen Materialien handelt es sich zum einen um Nanopartikel mit Matrizes aus mehreren Metall-Mischoxiden und Dotierungen durch die Sonde Europium und zum anderen um Metallorganische Netzwerke (MOFs), die mit Neodym , Samarium- und Europium-Ionen beladen sind. Die Synthese der aus der Kombination von Metalloxiden enthaltenen Nanopartikel ist unter milden Bedingungen mithilfe von speziell dafür hergestellten Reagenzien erfolgt und hat zu sehr kleinen, amorphen Nanopartikeln geführt. Durch eine nachfolgende Temperaturbehandlung hat sich die Kristallinität erhöht. Damit verbunden haben sich auch die Kristallstruktur sowie die Position des Dotanden Europium verändert. Während die etablierte Methode der Röntgendiffraktometrie einen Blick auf das Kristallgitter als Gesamtes ermöglicht, so trifft die Lumineszenz des Europiums durch die Sichtbarkeit einzelner Stark-Aufspaltungen Aussagen über dessen lokale Symmetrien. Die Symmetrie wird durch Sauerstofffehlstellen verändert, welche die Sauerstoffleitfähigkeit der Nanopartikel beeinflussen. Diese ist für die Anwendung als Katalysatoren in industriellen Prozessen und ebenso als Sensoren und Therapeutika in biologischen Systemen von Bedeutung. Zur ersten katalytischen Charakterisierung werden die Proben mittels Temperatur-programmierter Reduktion untersucht. Des Weiteren werden die Mischoxid-Nanopartikel auch hinsichtlich ihrer Verwendbarkeit als Matrix in Aufkonversionsprozessen untersucht. Die Metallorganischen Netzwerke eignen sich aufgrund ihrer mikroporösen Struktur für Anwendungen in der Speicherung gleichermaßen von Nutzgasen wie auch von Schadstoffen. Ebenfalls ist eine biologische Anwendung denkbar, die insbesondere den Bereich der drug delivery-Reagenzien betrifft. Erfolgt in die mikroporösen Strukturen der Metallorganischen Netzwerke die Einlagerung von Lanthanoid-Ionen, so können diese bei der entsprechenden Kombination als Weißlicht-Emittierer fungieren. Dabei ist neben den Verhältnissen zwischen den Lanthanoid-Ionen auch die genaue Position innerhalb des Netzwerks sowie die Distanz zu anderen Ionen von Interesse. Zur Untersuchung dieser Fragestellungen wird die Umgebungssensitivität der Europium-Lumineszenz ausgenutzt. Die auf diese Weise festgestellte Formiat-Bildung hängt von zahlreichen Parametern ab. Insgesamt stellt sich die im Rahmen dieser Arbeit verwendete Methodik des Einsatzes von Europium als strukturelle Sonde in höchstem Maße vielseitig dar und zeigt seine größte Stärke in der Kombination mit weiteren Methoden der Strukturanalytik. Die auf diese Weise genauestens charakterisierten neuartigen Materialien können nun gezielt und anwendungsfokussiert weiterentwickelt werden.…
- In this work the potential of the luminescence of europium for structural analysis using novel materials is presented. These materials are on the one hand side nanoparticles made of various metal mixed oxide and doped by europium as a structural probe and on the other hand side the so-called metal organic frameworks (MOFs) loaded with neodymium, samarium and europium ions. The synthesis of the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles is done under mild conditions using reagents that have been specifically produced for this application. It leads to very small and amorphous nanoparticles. The crystallinity is increased by downstreamed temperature treatment. Related to that, the crystal structure and the position of the europium dopant have changed. While the well-established method of X-ray-diffraction offers an insight to the whole crystal lattice, the luminescence of europium gives information about the local symmetry of single europium ions using the visibility of single Stark-splittings. The symmetry is changed by oxygen vacancies whichIn this work the potential of the luminescence of europium for structural analysis using novel materials is presented. These materials are on the one hand side nanoparticles made of various metal mixed oxide and doped by europium as a structural probe and on the other hand side the so-called metal organic frameworks (MOFs) loaded with neodymium, samarium and europium ions. The synthesis of the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles is done under mild conditions using reagents that have been specifically produced for this application. It leads to very small and amorphous nanoparticles. The crystallinity is increased by downstreamed temperature treatment. Related to that, the crystal structure and the position of the europium dopant have changed. While the well-established method of X-ray-diffraction offers an insight to the whole crystal lattice, the luminescence of europium gives information about the local symmetry of single europium ions using the visibility of single Stark-splittings. The symmetry is changed by oxygen vacancies which have an influence on the oxygen conductivity of the nanoparticles. This property is important for the application in industrial catalysts as well as in sensors and therapeutic agents in biological systems. For basic catalytical characterisation the samples are examined using the method of temperature-programmed reduction. Furthermore, the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles are also evaluated concerning the usability of the matrix in upconversion-processes. The metal organic frameworks are suitable for the storage of technical gases and pollutants due to their microporous structure. An application in the biological context can be seen especially in the field of drug delivery agents. By intercalation of certain combinations of lanthanide ions in the microporous structure of the metal organic frameworks, white light emitters can be developed. In this application the ratio between the lanthanide ions as well as their exact position within the framework and the distance between the single ions are of interest. For unravelling the regarding open questions, the environment-sensitive luminescence of the europium is used. The determined formate formation depends on several parameters. To sum up, the method of using europium as a structural probe as shown in this work is highly versatile and proves its worth in combination with further methods of structural analysis. Furthermore, an advanced development of the novel materials with focus on specific applications is now well prepared due to precise characterisation.…
|Antonia Isabell MenskiORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427141
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42714
|Michael U. KumkeORCiDGND, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Klaus Müller-BuschbaumORCiD
|Michael U. Kumke
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/03/05
|2019/04/15
|Ceroxid; Nanomaterialien; Spektroskopie; metallorganische Netzwerke
cerium oxide; metal organic frameworks; nanomaterials; spectroscopy
|181
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International