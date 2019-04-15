Europium als strukturelle Sonde zur Analyse neuartiger Materialien

In this work the potential of the luminescence of europium for structural analysis using novel materials is presented. These materials are on the one hand side nanoparticles made of various metal mixed oxide and doped by europium as a structural probe and on the other hand side the so-called metal organic frameworks (MOFs) loaded with neodymium, samarium and europium ions. The synthesis of the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles is done under mild conditions using reagents that have been specifically produced for this application. It leads to very small and amorphous nanoparticles. The crystallinity is increased by downstreamed temperature treatment. Related to that, the crystal structure and the position of the europium dopant have changed. While the well-established method of X-ray-diffraction offers an insight to the whole crystal lattice, the luminescence of europium gives information about the local symmetry of single europium ions using the visibility of single Stark-splittings. The symmetry is changed by oxygen vacancies which

In this work the potential of the luminescence of europium for structural analysis using novel materials is presented. These materials are on the one hand side nanoparticles made of various metal mixed oxide and doped by europium as a structural probe and on the other hand side the so-called metal organic frameworks (MOFs) loaded with neodymium, samarium and europium ions. The synthesis of the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles is done under mild conditions using reagents that have been specifically produced for this application. It leads to very small and amorphous nanoparticles. The crystallinity is increased by downstreamed temperature treatment. Related to that, the crystal structure and the position of the europium dopant have changed. While the well-established method of X-ray-diffraction offers an insight to the whole crystal lattice, the luminescence of europium gives information about the local symmetry of single europium ions using the visibility of single Stark-splittings. The symmetry is changed by oxygen vacancies which have an influence on the oxygen conductivity of the nanoparticles. This property is important for the application in industrial catalysts as well as in sensors and therapeutic agents in biological systems. For basic catalytical characterisation the samples are examined using the method of temperature-programmed reduction. Furthermore, the metal mixed oxide nanoparticles are also evaluated concerning the usability of the matrix in upconversion-processes. The metal organic frameworks are suitable for the storage of technical gases and pollutants due to their microporous structure. An application in the biological context can be seen especially in the field of drug delivery agents. By intercalation of certain combinations of lanthanide ions in the microporous structure of the metal organic frameworks, white light emitters can be developed. In this application the ratio between the lanthanide ions as well as their exact position within the framework and the distance between the single ions are of interest. For unravelling the regarding open questions, the environment-sensitive luminescence of the europium is used. The determined formate formation depends on several parameters. To sum up, the method of using europium as a structural probe as shown in this work is highly versatile and proves its worth in combination with further methods of structural analysis. Furthermore, an advanced development of the novel materials with focus on specific applications is now well prepared due to precise characterisation.

…