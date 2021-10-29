Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells into Functional Endothelial Cells in Scalable Suspension Culture

Ruth Olmer, Lena Engels, Abdulai Usman, Sandra Menke, Muhammad Nasir Hayat Malik, Frank Pessler, Gudrun Göhring, Dorothee Bornhorst, Svenja Bolten, Salim Abdelilah-Seyfried, Thomas Scheper, Henning Kempf, Robert Zweigerdt, Ulrich Martin
Endothelial cells (ECs) are involved in a variety of cellular responses. As multifunctional components of vascular structures, endothelial (progenitor) cells have been utilized in cellular therapies and are required as an important cellular component of engineered tissue constructs and in vitro disease models. Although primary ECs from different sources are readily isolated and expanded, cell quantity and quality in terms of functionality and karyotype stability is limited. ECs derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) represent an alternative and potentially superior cell source, but traditional culture approaches and 2D differentiation protocols hardly allow for production of large cell numbers. Aiming at the production of ECs, we have developed a robust approach for efficient endothelial differentiation of hiPSCs in scalable suspension culture. The established protocol results in relevant numbers of ECs for regenerative approaches and industrial applications that show in vitro proliferation capacity and a high degree of chromosomal stability.
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.stemcr.2018.03.017
Stem Cell Reports. 2018 May 8;10(5):1657-1672. doi: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2018.03.017
