Schließen

Cell-free protein synthesis as a novel tool for directed glycoengineering of active erythropoietin

  • As one of the most complex post-translational modification, glycosylation is widely involved in cell adhesion, cell proliferation and immune response. Nevertheless glycoproteins with an identical polypeptide backbone mostly differ in their glycosylation patterns. Due to this heterogeneity, the mapping of different glycosylation patterns to their associated function is nearly impossible. In the last years, glycoengineering tools including cell line engineering, chemoenzymatic remodeling and site-specific glycosylation have attracted increasing interest. The therapeutic hormone erythropoietin (EPO) has been investigated in particular by various groups to establish a production process resulting in a defined glycosylation pattern. However commercially available recombinant human EPO shows batch-to-batch variations in its glycoforms. Therefore we present an alternative method for the synthesis of active glycosylated EPO with an engineered O-glycosylation site by combining eukaryotic cell-free protein synthesis and site-directedAs one of the most complex post-translational modification, glycosylation is widely involved in cell adhesion, cell proliferation and immune response. Nevertheless glycoproteins with an identical polypeptide backbone mostly differ in their glycosylation patterns. Due to this heterogeneity, the mapping of different glycosylation patterns to their associated function is nearly impossible. In the last years, glycoengineering tools including cell line engineering, chemoenzymatic remodeling and site-specific glycosylation have attracted increasing interest. The therapeutic hormone erythropoietin (EPO) has been investigated in particular by various groups to establish a production process resulting in a defined glycosylation pattern. However commercially available recombinant human EPO shows batch-to-batch variations in its glycoforms. Therefore we present an alternative method for the synthesis of active glycosylated EPO with an engineered O-glycosylation site by combining eukaryotic cell-free protein synthesis and site-directed incorporation of non-canonical amino acids with subsequent chemoselective modifications.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr824.pdfeng
    (1457KB)

    SHA-1: 792fb426355a774092161018a1ff4a0beb24a0a3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Anne Zemella, Lena Thoring, Christian Hoffmeister, Mária Šamalíková, Patricia Ehren, Doreen A. Wüstenhagen, Stefan Kubick
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427017
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42701
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (824)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/27
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/27
Tag:CDNA; anemia; cloning; expression; glycoprotein; glycosylation; growth; purification; recombinat-human-erythropoietin; site
Issue:824
Pagenumber:14
Source:Scientific Reports 8 (2018) 8514 DOI:10.1038/s41598-018-26936-x
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo