Schließen

Deep-biosphere methane production stimulated by geofluids in the Nankai accretionary complex

  • Microbial life inhabiting subseafloor sediments plays an important role in Earth’s carbon cycle. However, the impact of geodynamic processes on the distributions and carbon-cycling activities of subseafloor life remains poorly constrained. We explore a submarine mud volcano of the Nankai accretionary complex by drilling down to 200 m below the summit. Stable isotopic compositions of water and carbon compounds, including clumped methane isotopologues, suggest that ~90% of methane is microbially produced at 16° to 30°C and 300 to 900 m below seafloor, corresponding to the basin bottom, where fluids in the accretionary prism are supplied via megasplay faults. Radiotracer experiments showed that relatively small microbial populations in deep mud volcano sediments (10 2 to 10 3 cells cm −3 ) include highly active hydrogenotrophic methanogens and acetogens. Our findings indicate that subduction-associated fluid migration has stimulated microbial activity in the mud reservoir and that mud volcanoes may contribute more substantially to theMicrobial life inhabiting subseafloor sediments plays an important role in Earth’s carbon cycle. However, the impact of geodynamic processes on the distributions and carbon-cycling activities of subseafloor life remains poorly constrained. We explore a submarine mud volcano of the Nankai accretionary complex by drilling down to 200 m below the summit. Stable isotopic compositions of water and carbon compounds, including clumped methane isotopologues, suggest that ~90% of methane is microbially produced at 16° to 30°C and 300 to 900 m below seafloor, corresponding to the basin bottom, where fluids in the accretionary prism are supplied via megasplay faults. Radiotracer experiments showed that relatively small microbial populations in deep mud volcano sediments (10 2 to 10 3 cells cm −3 ) include highly active hydrogenotrophic methanogens and acetogens. Our findings indicate that subduction-associated fluid migration has stimulated microbial activity in the mud reservoir and that mud volcanoes may contribute more substantially to the methane budget than previously estimated.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr802.pdfdeu
    (2377KB)

    SHA-1:f180f7b9352e4fa326b9bc8b180a509021c73693

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Akira IjiriORCiD, Fumio InagakiORCiD, Yusuke Kubo, Rishi Ram AdhikariORCiDGND, Shohei HattoriORCiD, Tatsuhiko Hoshino, Hiroyuki ImachiORCiD, Shinsuke KawagucciORCiD, Yuki MoronoORCiD, Yoko OhtomoORCiD, Shuhei Ono, Sanae Sakai, Ken TakaiORCiD, Tomohiro TokiORCiD, David T. Wang, Marcos Y. YoshinagaORCiD, Gail L. Arnold, Juichiro Ashi, David H. Case, Tomas FesekerGND, Kai-Uwe HinrichsORCiDGND, Yojiro IkegawaORCiD, Minoru IkeharaORCiD, Jens KallmeyerORCiDGND, Hidenori KumagaiORCiD, Mark Alexander LeverORCiD, Sumito MoritaORCiD, Ko-ichi Nakamura, Yuki Nakamura, Manabu Nishizawa, Victoria J. OrphanORCiD, Hans RøyORCiD, Frauke SchmidtORCiDGND, Atsushi Tani, Wataru TanikawaORCiD, Takeshi Terada, Hitoshi Tomaru, Takeshi TsujiGND, Urumu TsunogaiORCiD, Yasuhiko T. YamaguchiORCiD, Naohiro YoshidaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-427002
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42700
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (802)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/18
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/18
Tag:Cascadia margin; carbon isotopic composition; fore-arc basin; intact polar lipids; marine subsurface sediments; microbial lipids; multiply-substituted isotopologues; organic-acids; submarine mud volcano; subseafloor sediments
Issue:802
Pagenumber:16
Source:Science advances 4 (2018) 6 DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao4631
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo