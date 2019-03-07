Schließen

The assault on international adjudication and the limits of withdrawal

  • International adjudication is currently under assault, encouraging a number of States to withdraw, or to consider withdrawing, from treaties providing for international dispute settlement. This Working Paper argues that the act of treaty withdrawal is not merely as the unilateral executive exercise of the individual sovereign prerogative of a State. International law places checks upon the exercise of withdrawal, recognising that it is an act that of its nature affects the interests of other States parties, which have a collective interest in constraining withdrawal. National courts have a complementary function in restraining unilateral withdrawal in order to support the domestic constitution. The arguments advanced against international adjudication in the name of popular democracy at the national level can serve as a cloak for the exercise of executive power unrestrained by law. The submission by States of their disputes to peaceful settlement through international adjudication is central, not incidental, to the successfulInternational adjudication is currently under assault, encouraging a number of States to withdraw, or to consider withdrawing, from treaties providing for international dispute settlement. This Working Paper argues that the act of treaty withdrawal is not merely as the unilateral executive exercise of the individual sovereign prerogative of a State. International law places checks upon the exercise of withdrawal, recognising that it is an act that of its nature affects the interests of other States parties, which have a collective interest in constraining withdrawal. National courts have a complementary function in restraining unilateral withdrawal in order to support the domestic constitution. The arguments advanced against international adjudication in the name of popular democracy at the national level can serve as a cloak for the exercise of executive power unrestrained by law. The submission by States of their disputes to peaceful settlement through international adjudication is central, not incidental, to the successful operation of the international legal system.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp28.pdfeng
    (2163KB)

    SHA-1: fa1f171bf9b7d7d3ff4e755b649cb24ee7010fb1

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Campbell McLachlan
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426855
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42685
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (28)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/03/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/28
Issue:28
Pagenumber:38
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3335394
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo