Sentinel-1 InSAR Measurements of Elevation Changes over Yedoma Uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta
- Yedoma-extremely ice-rich permafrost with massive ice wedges formed during the Late Pleistocene-is vulnerable to thawing and degradation under climate warming. Thawing of ice-rich Yedoma results in lowering of surface elevations. Quantitative knowledge about surface elevation changes helps us to understand the freeze-thaw processes of the active layer and the potential degradation of Yedoma deposits. In this study, we use C-band Sentinel-1 InSAR measurements to map the elevation changes over ice-rich Yedoma uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta with frequent revisit observations (as short as six or 12 days). We observe significant seasonal thaw subsidence during summer months and heterogeneous inter-annual elevation changes from 2016-17. We also observe interesting patterns of stronger seasonal thaw subsidence on elevated flat Yedoma uplands by comparing to the surrounding Yedoma slopes. Inter-annual analyses from 2016-17 suggest that our observed positive surface elevation changes are likely caused by the delayed progression of theYedoma-extremely ice-rich permafrost with massive ice wedges formed during the Late Pleistocene-is vulnerable to thawing and degradation under climate warming. Thawing of ice-rich Yedoma results in lowering of surface elevations. Quantitative knowledge about surface elevation changes helps us to understand the freeze-thaw processes of the active layer and the potential degradation of Yedoma deposits. In this study, we use C-band Sentinel-1 InSAR measurements to map the elevation changes over ice-rich Yedoma uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta with frequent revisit observations (as short as six or 12 days). We observe significant seasonal thaw subsidence during summer months and heterogeneous inter-annual elevation changes from 2016-17. We also observe interesting patterns of stronger seasonal thaw subsidence on elevated flat Yedoma uplands by comparing to the surrounding Yedoma slopes. Inter-annual analyses from 2016-17 suggest that our observed positive surface elevation changes are likely caused by the delayed progression of the thaw season in 2017, associated with mean annual air temperature fluctuations.…
|Author:
|Jie Chen, Frank GüntherORCiD, Guido GrosseORCiDGND, Lin Liu, Hui Lin
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426807
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42680
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (690)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/04/04
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/04/04
|Tag:
|Sentinel-1 InSAR; Sobo-Sise Island; Yedoma uplands; active layer; permafrost thaw subsidence; summer heave
|Issue:
|690
|Pagenumber:
|16
|Source:
|Remote Sensing 10 (2018) 7, Art. 1152 DOI: 10.3390/rs10071152
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International