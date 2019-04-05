Schließen

Inter-individual differences in contamination profiles as tracer of social group association in stranded sperm whales

  • Ecological and physiological factors lead to different contamination patterns in individual marine mammals. The objective of the present study was to assess whether variations in contamination profiles are indicative of social structures of young male sperm whales as they might reflect a variation in feeding preferences and/or in utilized feeding grounds. We used a total of 61 variables associated with organic compounds and trace element concentrations measured in muscle, liver, kidney and blubber gained from 24 sperm whales that stranded in the North Sea in January and February 2016. Combining contaminant and genetic data, there is evidence for at least two cohorts with different origin among these stranded sperm whales; one from the Canary Island region and one from the northern part of the Atlantic. While genetic data unravel relatedness and kinship, contamination data integrate over areas, where animals occured during their lifetime. Especially in long-lived animals with a large migratory potential, as sperm whales, contaminationEcological and physiological factors lead to different contamination patterns in individual marine mammals. The objective of the present study was to assess whether variations in contamination profiles are indicative of social structures of young male sperm whales as they might reflect a variation in feeding preferences and/or in utilized feeding grounds. We used a total of 61 variables associated with organic compounds and trace element concentrations measured in muscle, liver, kidney and blubber gained from 24 sperm whales that stranded in the North Sea in January and February 2016. Combining contaminant and genetic data, there is evidence for at least two cohorts with different origin among these stranded sperm whales; one from the Canary Island region and one from the northern part of the Atlantic. While genetic data unravel relatedness and kinship, contamination data integrate over areas, where animals occured during their lifetime. Especially in long-lived animals with a large migratory potential, as sperm whales, contamination data may carry highly relevant information about aggregation through time and space.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr692.pdfeng
    (1788KB)

    SHA-1: 9e38b711ec9b70fae4cef65ba8dde89694310228

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Joseph G. Schnitzler, Marianna Pinzone, Marijke Autenrieth, Abbo van Neer, Lonneke L. IJsseldijk, Jonathan L. Barber, Rob Deaville, Paul Jepson, Andrew Brownlow, Tobias Schaffeld, Jean-Pierre Thomé, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Krishna Das, Ursula Siebert
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426525
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42652
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (692)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/05
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/05
Tag:Galapagos-Islands; North-sea; aggregations; behavior; cetacean strandings; harbor porpoises; mammals; physeter-macrocephalus; pollutants; porpoises phococena-phococena
Issue:692
Pagenumber:11
Source:Scientific Reports 8 (2018) Art. 10958 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-29186-z
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo