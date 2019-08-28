Ángeles que cantan de continuo
- Objeto de esta investigación es el auge y caída de una legitimación teológica de la poesía que tuvo lugar en el virreinato del Perú entre fines del siglo XVI y la segunda mitad del siglo XVII. Su punto cúlmine está marcado por el surgimiento de una “Academia Antártica” en las primeras décadas del siglo XVII, mientras que su fin, se aprecia a fines del mismo siglo, cuando eruditos de las órdenes religiosas, especialmente Juan de Espinosa y Medrano en sus textos en defensa de la poesía y las ciencias, negaron a la poesía cualquier estatuto teológico, sirviéndose sin embargo de ella para escribir sus sermones y textos. A partir del auge y caída de esta legitimación teológica en el virreinato del Perú, este estudio muestra la existencia de dos movimientos que forman un quiasmo entre una teologización de la poesía y una poetización de la teología, en cuyo centro velado se encuentra en disputa el saber teórico y práctico de la poesía. Lo que está en disputa en este sentido no es la poesía, entendida como una cumbre de las bellas letras,Objeto de esta investigación es el auge y caída de una legitimación teológica de la poesía que tuvo lugar en el virreinato del Perú entre fines del siglo XVI y la segunda mitad del siglo XVII. Su punto cúlmine está marcado por el surgimiento de una “Academia Antártica” en las primeras décadas del siglo XVII, mientras que su fin, se aprecia a fines del mismo siglo, cuando eruditos de las órdenes religiosas, especialmente Juan de Espinosa y Medrano en sus textos en defensa de la poesía y las ciencias, negaron a la poesía cualquier estatuto teológico, sirviéndose sin embargo de ella para escribir sus sermones y textos. A partir del auge y caída de esta legitimación teológica en el virreinato del Perú, este estudio muestra la existencia de dos movimientos que forman un quiasmo entre una teologización de la poesía y una poetización de la teología, en cuyo centro velado se encuentra en disputa el saber teórico y práctico de la poesía. Lo que está en disputa en este sentido no es la poesía, entendida como una cumbre de las bellas letras, sino la posesión legítima de un modo de lectura analógico y tipológico del orden del universo, fundado en las Sagradas Escrituras y en la historia de la salvación, y un modo poético para doctrinar a todos los miembros de la sociedad virreinal en concordancia con aquel modo de lectura.…
- Gegenstand dieser Untersuchung ist der Aufstieg und Fall der theologischen Legitimierung der gehobenen Poesie, die sich ab Ende des 16. und im Laufe des 17. Jahrhunderts im Vizekönigreich Peru vollzieht. Der Höhepunkt dieser Legitimierung liegt in dem Entstehen einer „Academia Antártica“ (Antarktische Akademie) in den ersten Jahrzehnten des 17. Jahrhunderts. Ihr Ende wiederum beginnt in der zweiten Hälfte desselben Jahrhunderts, wenn Gelehrte religiöser Orden, vor allem Juan de Espinosa Medrano und seine Texte zur Verteidigung der Dichtung und der Wissenschaften, diese theologische Macht der weltlichen Poesie bestreiten und für ihre eigenen Predigten und Texten in Anspruch nehmen. Ausgehend vom Aufstieg und Fall der theologischen Legitimierung im Vizekönigreich Peru zeigt diese Untersuchung die Existenz zweier Bewegungen, die einen Chiasmus aus einer Theologisierung der Poesie und einer Poetisierung der Theologie bilden, in dessen Zentrum um das theoretische und praktische Wissen der Dichtung gestritten wird. Gestritten wird in diesemGegenstand dieser Untersuchung ist der Aufstieg und Fall der theologischen Legitimierung der gehobenen Poesie, die sich ab Ende des 16. und im Laufe des 17. Jahrhunderts im Vizekönigreich Peru vollzieht. Der Höhepunkt dieser Legitimierung liegt in dem Entstehen einer „Academia Antártica“ (Antarktische Akademie) in den ersten Jahrzehnten des 17. Jahrhunderts. Ihr Ende wiederum beginnt in der zweiten Hälfte desselben Jahrhunderts, wenn Gelehrte religiöser Orden, vor allem Juan de Espinosa Medrano und seine Texte zur Verteidigung der Dichtung und der Wissenschaften, diese theologische Macht der weltlichen Poesie bestreiten und für ihre eigenen Predigten und Texten in Anspruch nehmen. Ausgehend vom Aufstieg und Fall der theologischen Legitimierung im Vizekönigreich Peru zeigt diese Untersuchung die Existenz zweier Bewegungen, die einen Chiasmus aus einer Theologisierung der Poesie und einer Poetisierung der Theologie bilden, in dessen Zentrum um das theoretische und praktische Wissen der Dichtung gestritten wird. Gestritten wird in diesem Sinne nicht über die Poesie, verstanden als Höhepunkt der schönen Literatur, sondern über den legitimen Besitz eine analogischen und typologischen Lesart der Ordnung des Universums, gegründet in den Heiligen Schriften und in der Heilsgeschichte, und einen poetischen Weg, alle Mitglieder der vizeköniglichen Gesellschaft in Übereinstimmung mit jener Lesart zu indoktrinieren.…
- The subject of this study is the rise and fall of the theological legitimation of poetry that took place in the Viceroyalty of Peru from the end of the 16th century and during the 17th century. The peak of this process of legitimation lies in the emergence of an "Academia Antártica" (Antarctic Academy) in the first decades of the 17th century. Its end, in turn, began in the second half of the same century, when scholars of religious orders, especially Juan de Espinosa Medrano and his texts defending poetry and science, denied secular poetry any theological power but used it instead for their own sermons and texts. Starting from the rise and fall of the theological legitimation in the Viceroyalty of Peru, this study shows the existence of two movements that form a chiasmus of a theologization of poetry and a poeticization of theology, at the centre of which the theoretical and practical knowledge of poetry is disputed. In this sense, there is no dispute about poetry, understood as the culmination of beautiful literature, but about theThe subject of this study is the rise and fall of the theological legitimation of poetry that took place in the Viceroyalty of Peru from the end of the 16th century and during the 17th century. The peak of this process of legitimation lies in the emergence of an "Academia Antártica" (Antarctic Academy) in the first decades of the 17th century. Its end, in turn, began in the second half of the same century, when scholars of religious orders, especially Juan de Espinosa Medrano and his texts defending poetry and science, denied secular poetry any theological power but used it instead for their own sermons and texts. Starting from the rise and fall of the theological legitimation in the Viceroyalty of Peru, this study shows the existence of two movements that form a chiasmus of a theologization of poetry and a poeticization of theology, at the centre of which the theoretical and practical knowledge of poetry is disputed. In this sense, there is no dispute about poetry, understood as the culmination of beautiful literature, but about the legitimate possession of an analogical and typological mode to read the order of the universe, founded in the Holy Scriptures and in the history of salvation, and a poetic way of indoctrinating all members of the vice-royal society in accordance with that reading.…
|Vicente Bernaschina SchürmannORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426450
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42645
|978-3-86956-459-3
|2629-2548
|2629-253X
|la legitimación teológica de la poesía en el virreinato del Perú
|die theologische Legitimierung der Poesie im Vizekönigreich Peru
|the theological legitimation of poetry in the viceroyalty of Peru
|Potsdamer Bibliothek der WeltRegionen (PoWeR) (2)
|Ottmar EtteGND, Bosshard Marco ThomasGND
|Ottmar Ette
|Doctoral Thesis
|Spanish
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2017/06/19
|2019/08/28
|17. Jahrhundert; Engel; Kolonialgeschichte; Lateinamerika; Literatur; Literaturwissenschaft; Macht; Perú; Poesie; Spanisch; Theologie; Vizekönigreich
Latin American studies; Spanish; colonial studies; government; literature; poetry; theology; viceroyalty
Academia Antártica; angels; poesía
|387
|IQ 49075, IQ 49180
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|2 Religion / 23 Christentum, Christliche Theologie / 230 Christentum, Christliche Theologie
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik
|8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 98 Geschichte Südamerikas / 980 Geschichte Südamerikas
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht