Soil organic carbon and nitrogen pools in thermokarst-affected permafrost terrain
|Matthias FuchsORCiD
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/02/22
|2019/03/20
|203
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften