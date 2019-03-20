Schließen

Soil organic carbon and nitrogen pools in thermokarst-affected permafrost terrain

Metadaten
Author:Matthias FuchsORCiD
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/02/22
Release Date:2019/03/20
Pagenumber:203
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

