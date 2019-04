Water at α-alumina surfaces

The (0001) surface of α-Al₂O₃ is the most stable surface cut under UHV conditions and was studied by many groups both theoretically and experimentally. Reaction barriers computed with GGA functionals are known to be underestimated. Based on an example reaction at the (0001) surface, this work seeks to improve this rate by applying a hybrid functional method and perturbation theory (LMP2) with an atomic orbital basis, rather than a plane wave basis. In addition to activation barriers, we calculate the stability and vibrational frequencies of water on the surface. Adsorption energies were compared to PW calculations and confirmed PBE+D2/PW stability results. Especially the vibrational frequencies with the B3LYP hybrid functional that have been calculated for the (0001) surface are in good agreement with experimental findings. Concerning the barriers and the reaction rate constant, the expectations are fully met. It could be shown that recalculation of the transition state leads to an increased barrier, and a decreased rate constant

The (0001) surface of α-Al₂O₃ is the most stable surface cut under UHV conditions and was studied by many groups both theoretically and experimentally. Reaction barriers computed with GGA functionals are known to be underestimated. Based on an example reaction at the (0001) surface, this work seeks to improve this rate by applying a hybrid functional method and perturbation theory (LMP2) with an atomic orbital basis, rather than a plane wave basis. In addition to activation barriers, we calculate the stability and vibrational frequencies of water on the surface. Adsorption energies were compared to PW calculations and confirmed PBE+D2/PW stability results. Especially the vibrational frequencies with the B3LYP hybrid functional that have been calculated for the (0001) surface are in good agreement with experimental findings. Concerning the barriers and the reaction rate constant, the expectations are fully met. It could be shown that recalculation of the transition state leads to an increased barrier, and a decreased rate constant when hybrid functionals or LMP2 are applied. Furthermore, the molecular beam scattering of water on (0001) surface was studied. In a previous work by Hass the dissociation was studied by AIMD of molecularly adsorbed water, referring to an equilibrium situation. The experimental method to obtaining this is pinhole dosing. In contrast to this earlier work, the dissociation process of heavy water that is brought onto the surface from a molecular beam source was modeled in this work by periodic ab initio molecular dynamics simulations. This experimental method results in a non-equilibrium situation. The calculations with different surface and beam models allow us to understand the results of the non-equilibrium situation better. In contrast to a more equilibrium situation with pinhole dosing, this gives an increase in the dissociation probability, which could be explained and also understood mechanistically by those calculations. In this work good progress was made in understanding the (1120) surface of α-Al₂O₃ in contact with water in the low-coverage regime. This surface cut is the third most stable one under UHV conditions and has not been studied to a great extent yet. After optimization of the clean, defect free surface, the stability of different adsorbed species could be classified. One molecular minimum and several dissociated species could be detected. Starting from these, reaction rates for various surface reactions were evaluated. A dissociation reaction was shown to be very fast because the molecular minimum is relatively unstable, whereas diffusion reactions cover a wider range from fast to slow. In general, the (112‾0) surface appears to be much more reactive against water than the (0001) surface. In addition to reactivity, harmonic vibrational frequencies were determined for comparison with the findings of the experimental “Interfacial Molecular Spectroscopy” group from Fritz-Haber institute in Berlin. Especially the vibrational frequencies of OD species could be assigned to vibrations from experimental SFG spectra with very good agreement. Also, lattice vibrations were studied in close collaboration with the experimental partners. They perform SFG spectra at very low frequencies to get deep into the lattice vibration region. Correspondingly, a bigger slab model with greater expansion perpendicular to the surface was applied, considering more layers in the bulk. Also with the lattice vibrations we could obtain reasonably good agreement in terms of energy differences between the peaks.

