Investigating inferences in sequences of action

  • This paper offers an exploratory Interactional Linguistic account of the role that inferences play in episodes of ordinary conversational interaction. To this end, it systematically reconsiders the conversational practice of using the lexico-syntactic format oh that's right to implicitly claim "just-now" recollection of something previously known, but momentarily confused or forgotten. The analyses reveal that this practice typically occurs as part of a larger sequential pattern that the participants orient to and which serves as a procedure for dealing with, and generating an account for, one participant's production of an inapposite action. As will be shown, the instantiation and progressive realization of this sequential procedure requires local inferential work from the participants. While some facets of this inferential work appear to be shaped by the particular context of the ongoing interaction, others are integral to the workings of the sequence as such. Moreover, the analyses suggest that participants' understanding of ohThis paper offers an exploratory Interactional Linguistic account of the role that inferences play in episodes of ordinary conversational interaction. To this end, it systematically reconsiders the conversational practice of using the lexico-syntactic format oh that's right to implicitly claim "just-now" recollection of something previously known, but momentarily confused or forgotten. The analyses reveal that this practice typically occurs as part of a larger sequential pattern that the participants orient to and which serves as a procedure for dealing with, and generating an account for, one participant's production of an inapposite action. As will be shown, the instantiation and progressive realization of this sequential procedure requires local inferential work from the participants. While some facets of this inferential work appear to be shaped by the particular context of the ongoing interaction, others are integral to the workings of the sequence as such. Moreover, the analyses suggest that participants' understanding of oh that's right as embodying an implicit memory claim rests on an inference which is based on a kind of semantic-pragmatic compositionality. The paper thus illustrates how inferences in conversational interaction can be systematically studied and points to the merits of combining an interactional and a linguistic perspective.show moreshow less

  ppr161.pdfeng
    (551KB)

    SHA-1: e354964c353171f478c0aaab9a44dc65754a13bc


Author:Uwe-A. KüttnerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426310
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42631
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam: Philosophische Reihe
Subtitle (English):the case of claiming "Just-Now" recollection with oh that's right
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (161)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/08
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/08
Tag:action recognition; confusion; conversation analysis; forgetfulness; inferences; interactional linguistics; oh that's right; recollection
Issue:161
Pagenumber:26
Source:Open Linguistics 4 (2018) DOI: 10.1515/opli-2018-0006
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

