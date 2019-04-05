Schließen

Strong whistler mode waves observed in the vicinity of Jupiter's moons

  • Understanding of wave environments is critical for the understanding of how particles are accelerated and lost in space. This study shows that in the vicinity of Europa and Ganymede, that respectively have induced and internal magnetic fields, chorus wave power is significantly increased. The observed enhancements are persistent and exceed median values of wave activity by up to 6 orders of magnitude for Ganymede. Produced waves may have a pronounced effect on the acceleration and loss of particles in the Jovian magnetosphere and other astrophysical objects. The generated waves are capable of significantly modifying the energetic particle environment, accelerating particles to very high energies, or producing depletions in phase space density. Observations of Jupiter's magnetosphere provide a unique opportunity to observe how objects with an internal magnetic field can interact with particles trapped in magnetic fields of larger scale objects.

Metadaten
Author:Yuri Y. ShpritsORCiD, J. D. Menietti, A. Y. Drozdov, Richard B. HorneORCiD, Emma E. WoodfieldORCiD, J. B. Groene, M. de Soria-Santacruz, T. F. Averkamp, H. Garrett, C. Paranicas, D. A. Gurnett
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426278
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42627
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (695)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/04/05
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/04/05
Tag:Ganymede; diffusion; electron acceleration; magnetic-field; magnetosphere
Issue:695
Pagenumber:6
Source:Nature Communications 9 (2018) Art. 3131 DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05431-x
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

