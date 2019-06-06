New micro/mesoporous nanocomposite material from low-cost sources for the efficient removal of aromatic and pathogenic pollutants from water
- A new micro/mesoporous hybrid clay nanocomposite prepared from kaolinite clay, Carica papaya seeds, and ZnCl2 via calcination in an inert atmosphere is presented. Regardless of the synthesis temperature, the specific surface area of the nanocomposite material is between ≈150 and 300 m2/g. The material contains both micro- and mesopores in roughly equal amounts. X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy suggest the formation of several new bonds in the materials upon reaction of the precursors, thus confirming the formation of a new hybrid material. Thermogravimetric analysis/differential thermal analysis and elemental analysis confirm the presence of carbonaceous matter. The new composite is stable up to 900 °C and is an efficient adsorbent for the removal of a water micropollutant, 4-nitrophenol, and a pathogen, E. coli, from an aqueous medium, suggesting applications in water remediation are feasible.
|Author:
|Emmanuel I. UnuabonahORCiD, Robert Nöske, Jens Weber, Christina GünterORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426214
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42621
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (720)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/06/06
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/06/06
|Tag:
|4-nitrophenol; Carica papaya seeds; E. coli; clay; micro/mesoporous; nanocomposite; water remediation
|Issue:
|720
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|119
|Last Page:
|131
|Source:
|Beilstein Journal of Nanotechnology 10 (2019), S. 119–131 DOI: 10.3762/bjnano.10.11
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International