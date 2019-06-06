New micro/mesoporous nanocomposite material from low-cost sources for the efficient removal of aromatic and pathogenic pollutants from water

Emmanuel I. Unuabonah, Robert Nöske, Jens Weber, Christina Günter, Andreas Taubert A new micro/mesoporous hybrid clay nanocomposite prepared from kaolinite clay, Carica papaya seeds, and ZnCl2 via calcination in an inert atmosphere is presented. Regardless of the synthesis temperature, the specific surface area of the nanocomposite material is between ≈150 and 300 m2/g. The material contains both micro- and mesopores in roughly equal amounts. X-ray diffraction, infrared spectroscopy, and solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy suggest the formation of several new bonds in the materials upon reaction of the precursors, thus confirming the formation of a new hybrid material. Thermogravimetric analysis/differential thermal analysis and elemental analysis confirm the presence of carbonaceous matter. The new composite is stable up to 900 °C and is an efficient adsorbent for the removal of a water micropollutant, 4-nitrophenol, and a pathogen, E. coli, from an aqueous medium, suggesting applications in water remediation are feasible.