The sulfite oxidase Shopper controls neuronal activity by regulating glutamate homeostasis in Drosophila ensheathing glia

  Specialized glial subtypes provide support to developing and functioning neural networks. Astrocytes modulate information processing by neurotransmitter recycling and release of neuromodulatory substances, whereas ensheathing glial cells have not been associated with neuromodulatory functions yet. To decipher a possible role of ensheathing glia in neuronal information processing, we screened for glial genes required in the Drosophila central nervous system for normal locomotor behavior. Shopper encodes a mitochondrial sulfite oxidase that is specifically required in ensheathing glia to regulate head bending and peristalsis. shopper mutants show elevated sulfite levels affecting the glutamate homeostasis which then act on neuronal network function. Interestingly, human patients lacking the Shopper homolog SUOX develop neurological symptoms, including seizures. Given an enhanced expression of SUOX by oligodendrocytes, our findings might indicate that in both invertebrates and vertebrates more than one glial cell type may be involved in modulating neuronal activity.

Metadaten
Author:Nils OttoORCiDGND, Zvonimir MareljaORCiDGND, Andreas SchoofsORCiD, Holger KranenburgGND, Jonas Bittern, Kerem YildirimORCiDGND, Dimitri BerhGND, Maria Bethke, Silke ThomasGND, Sandra RodeGND, Benjamin RisseGND, Xiaoyi JiangORCiDGND, Michael PankratzORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Christian KlämbtORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426205
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42620
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (975)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/08/19
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/08/19
Tag:Diseases of the nervous system; Glial biology; Glial development; Neurotransmitters; astrocytes; behavior; blood-brain-barrier; cells; cerebral-cortex; disease; energy-metabolism; larval locomotion; molybdenum cofactor deficiency; transmission
Issue:975
Pagenumber:14
Source:Nature Communications 9 (2018) Art. 3514 DOI:10.1038/s41467-018-05645-z
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

