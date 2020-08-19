The sulfite oxidase Shopper controls neuronal activity by regulating glutamate homeostasis in Drosophila ensheathing glia

Nils Otto, Zvonimir Marelja, Andreas Schoofs, Holger Kranenburg, Jonas Bittern, Kerem Yildirim, Dimitri Berh, Maria Bethke, Silke Thomas, Sandra Rode, Benjamin Risse, Xiaoyi Jiang, Michael Pankratz, Silke Leimkühler, Christian Klämbt
Specialized glial subtypes provide support to developing and functioning neural networks. Astrocytes modulate information processing by neurotransmitter recycling and release of neuromodulatory substances, whereas ensheathing glial cells have not been associated with neuromodulatory functions yet. To decipher a possible role of ensheathing glia in neuronal information processing, we screened for glial genes required in the Drosophila central nervous system for normal locomotor behavior. Shopper encodes a mitochondrial sulfite oxidase that is specifically required in ensheathing glia to regulate head bending and peristalsis. shopper mutants show elevated sulfite levels affecting the glutamate homeostasis which then act on neuronal network function. Interestingly, human patients lacking the Shopper homolog SUOX develop neurological symptoms, including seizures. Given an enhanced expression of SUOX by oligodendrocytes, our findings might indicate that in both invertebrates and vertebrates more than one glial cell type may be involved in modulating neuronal activity.
|Nils OttoORCiDGND, Zvonimir MareljaORCiDGND, Andreas SchoofsORCiD, Holger KranenburgGND, Jonas Bittern, Kerem YildirimORCiDGND, Dimitri BerhGND, Maria Bethke, Silke ThomasGND, Sandra RodeGND, Benjamin RisseGND, Xiaoyi JiangORCiDGND, Michael PankratzORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Christian KlämbtORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426205
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42620
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (975)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/08/19
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/08/19
|Diseases of the nervous system; Glial biology; Glial development; Neurotransmitters; astrocytes; behavior; blood-brain-barrier; cells; cerebral-cortex; disease; energy-metabolism; larval locomotion; molybdenum cofactor deficiency; transmission
|975
|14
|Nature Communications 9 (2018) Art. 3514 DOI:10.1038/s41467-018-05645-z
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International