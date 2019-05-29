Schließen

Oxidising agents in sub-arc mantle melts link slab devolatilisation and arc magmas

  Subduction zone magmas are more oxidised on eruption than those at mid-ocean ridges. This is attributed either to oxidising components, derived from subducted lithosphere (slab) and added to the mantle wedge, or to oxidation processes occurring during magma ascent via differentiation. Here we provide direct evidence for contributions of oxidising slab agents to melts trapped in the sub-arc mantle. Measurements of sulfur (S) valence state in sub-arc mantle peridotites identify sulfate, both as crystalline anhydrite (CaSO4) and dissolved SO42− in spinel-hosted glass (formerly melt) inclusions. Copper-rich sulfide precipitates in the inclusions and increased Fe3+/∑Fe in spinel record a S6+–Fe2+ redox coupling during melt percolation through the sub-arc mantle. Sulfate-rich glass inclusions exhibit high U/Th, Pb/Ce, Sr/Nd and δ34S (+ 7 to + 11‰), indicating the involvement of dehydration products of serpentinised slab rocks in their parental melt sources. These observations provide a link between liberated slab components and oxidised arc magmas.

Author:Antoine Bénard, Kevin KlimmGND, Alan B. Woodland, Richard J. ArculusORCiD, Max WilkeORCiDGND, Roman E. Botcharnikov, Nobumichi Shimizu, Oliver NebelORCiD, Camille RivardORCiD, Dmitri A. IonovORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426184
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42618
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (717)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/29
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/29
Tag:Andesitic Avacha volcano; basaltic systems; dissolution mechanism; island-arc; oxidation-state; oxygen fugacity; peridotite xenoliths; redox state; subduction zones; sulfur speciation
Issue:717
Pagenumber:10
Source:Nature Communications 9 (2018) Art. 3500 DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05804-2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

