Schließen

A Metamorphosis of International Law?

  • The paper aims to lay out a framework for evaluating value shifts in the international legal order for the purposes of a forthcoming book. In view of current contestations it asks whether we are observing yet another period of norm change (Wandel) or even a more fundamental transformation of international law – a metamorphosis (Verwandlung). For this purpose it suggests to look into the mechanisms of how norms change from the perspective of legal and political science and also to approximate a reference point where change turns into metamorphosis. It submits that such a point may be reached where specific legally protected values are indeed changing (change of legal values) or where the very idea of protecting certain values through law is renounced (delegalizing of values). The paper discusses the benefits of such an interdisciplinary exchange and tries to identify differences and commonalities among both disciplinary perspectives.

Download full text files

  • kfg_wps27.pdfeng
    (1797KB)

    SHA-1: 3066b1ba0bc960536a95ed32fcc0da6e3d3bbd07

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heike Krieger, Andrea LieseGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426088
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42608
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Subtitle (English):Value changes in the international legal order from the perspectives of legal and political science
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (27)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/08
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/14
Issue:27
Pagenumber:26
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3322745
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo