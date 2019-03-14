Schließen

Der Briefbericht des Frater Simon über den Fall von Konstantinopel 1453

  • Although claiming the authority of an eye-witness account, frater Simon’s letter is almost certainly a ficticious description of the fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Turks in 1453. This presumed lack of authenticity has obviously prompted modern scholarship for a long time to be oblivious to this contemporary and exclusive source on the events, preferring well-known and reliable sources such as Leonard of Chios and Isidore of Kiev. However, since frater Simon’s letter has survived in two different versions and ten manuscripts from the 15th century, it is clearly more than a marginal note. Rather is it a remarkable contribution to the literary treatment of the Turkish threat and timeless moral instruction.With his portrayal of the pagan Mehmed II as a just ruler, the recurring moral instructions and the lack of a call to arms. Simon’s text stands out against themyriad of more or less contemporary depictions. In preparation for a critical edition the paper gives an analysis of the text and an overview of the extant manuscripts.

Metadaten
Author:Martina GieseGND, Karoline Döring
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/bz-2015-0005
ISSN:1868-9027
ISSN:0007-7704
Parent Title (German):Byzantinische Zeitschrift
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2015
Year of Completion:2015
Release Date:2019/03/14
Volume:108
Issue:1
First Page:79
Last Page:114
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 87 Lateinische, italische Literaturen / 870 Italische Literaturen; Lateinische Literatur
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe ; 133

