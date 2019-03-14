Event couple spectral ratio Q method for earthquake clusters
We develop an amplitude spectral ratio method for event couples from clustered earthquakes to estimate seismic wave attenuation (Q-1) in the source volume. The method allows to study attenuation within the source region of earthquake swarms or aftershocks at depth, independent of wave path and attenuation between source region and surface station. We exploit the high-frequency slope of phase spectra using multitaper spectral estimates. The method is tested using simulated full wave-field seismograms affected by recorded noise and finite source rupture. The synthetic tests verify the approach and show that solutions are independent of focal mechanisms but also show that seismic noise may broaden the scatter of results. We apply the event couple spectral ratio method to northwest Bohemia, Czech Republic, a region characterized by the persistent occurrence of earthquake swarms in a confined source region at mid-crustal depth. Our method indicates a strong anomaly of high attenuation in the source region of the swarm with an averaged attenuation factor of Qp < 100. The application to S phases fails due to scattered P-phase energy interfering with S phases. The Qp anomaly supports the common hypothesis of highly fractured and fluid saturated rocks in the source region of the swarms in northwest Bohemia. However, high temperatures in a small volume around the swarms cannot be excluded to explain our observations.
|Marius Kriegerowski, Simone Cesca, Matthias OhrnbergerGND, Torsten DahmORCiDGND, Frank Prof. Dr.
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-426029
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42602
|application to northwest Bohemia
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (683)
|English
|2019/03/14
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/03/14
|attenuation tomography; fault; focal zone; locations; parameters; swarm earthquakes; west bohemia
|Solid Earth 10 (2019) DOI: 10.5194/se-10-317-2019
