Supramolecular Structures of the Dictyostelium Lamin NE81

  Nuclear lamins are nucleus-specific intermediate filaments (IF) found at the inner nuclear membrane (INM) of the nuclear envelope (NE). Together with nuclear envelope transmembrane proteins, they form the nuclear lamina and are crucial for gene regulation and mechanical robustness of the nucleus and the whole cell. Recently, we characterized Dictyostelium NE81 as an evolutionarily conserved lamin-like protein, both on the sequence and functional level. Here, we show on the structural level that the Dictyostelium NE81 is also capable of assembling into filaments, just as metazoan lamin filament assemblies. Using field-emission scanning electron microscopy, we show that NE81 expressed in Xenopous oocytes forms filamentous structures with an overall appearance highly reminiscent of Xenopus lamin B2. The in vitro assembly properties of recombinant His-tagged NE81 purified from Dictyostelium extracts are very similar to those of metazoan lamins. Super-resolution stimulated emission depletion (STED) and expansion microscopy (ExM), as well as transmission electron microscopy of negatively stained purified NE81, demonstrated its capability of forming filamentous structures under low-ionic-strength conditions. These results recommend Dictyostelium as a non-mammalian model organism with a well-characterized nuclear envelope involving all relevant protein components known in animal cells.

Metadaten
Author:Marianne Grafe, Petros BatsiosORCiDGND, Irene Meyer, Daria Lisin, Otto BaumannORCiDGND, Martin W. Goldberg, Ralph GräfORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.3390/cells8020162
Parent Title (English):Cells
Date of first Publication:2019/02/16
Tag:Dictyostelium; NE81; expansion microscopy; lamin; nuclear envelope; nuclear lamina
