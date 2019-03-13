Schließen

Narration im späten Mittelalter

  • In older research literature, the prose epics emerging from the court of Elisabeth of Lorraine and Nassau-Saarbrücken have repeatedly been accused of lacking structure and literariness. By contrast, this article shows that narrative principles of seriality generate the complex structure of the voluminous ›Loher und Maller‹: literary strategies of repetition and variation organize the text on different levels. Recurring narrative structures, thematic constellations and motivations as well as lexical stereotypes are part of this comprehensive principle of seriality. Not triviality and insufficiency, but structural and narrative complexity and lexical accumulation of significance characterize ›Loher und Maller‹.

Metadaten
Author:Silke WinstGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/pbb-2012-0022
Parent Title (German):Beiträge zur Geschichte der deutschen Sprache und Literatur
Subtitle (German):Serialität und Komplexität im Prosaepos ›Loher und Maller‹
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2012
Release Date:2019/03/13
Volume:134
Issue:2
First Page:220
Last Page:238
