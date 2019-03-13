Narration im späten Mittelalter
- In older research literature, the prose epics emerging from the court of Elisabeth of Lorraine and Nassau-Saarbrücken have repeatedly been accused of lacking structure and literariness. By contrast, this article shows that narrative principles of seriality generate the complex structure of the voluminous ›Loher und Maller‹: literary strategies of repetition and variation organize the text on different levels. Recurring narrative structures, thematic constellations and motivations as well as lexical stereotypes are part of this comprehensive principle of seriality. Not triviality and insufficiency, but structural and narrative complexity and lexical accumulation of significance characterize ›Loher und Maller‹.
