The need to transform Science Communication from being multi-cultural via cross-cultural to intercultural
- When dealing with issues that are of high so-cietal relevance, Earth sciences still face a lack of accep-tance, which is partly rooted in insufficient communicationstrategies on the individual and local community level. Toincrease the efficiency of communication routines, sciencehas to transform its outreach concepts to become more awareof individual needs and demands. The “encoding/decoding”concept as well as critical intercultural communication stud-ies can offer pivotal approaches for this transformation.
Simon Schneider, Liv Heinecke
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-425768
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42576
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (677)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/03/07
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/03/07
|677
|9
Advances in Geosciences 46 (2019) DOI: https://doi.org/10.5194/adgeo-46-11-2019
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
