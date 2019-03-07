Schließen

The need to transform Science Communication from being multi-cultural via cross-cultural to intercultural

  • When dealing with issues that are of high so-cietal relevance, Earth sciences still face a lack of accep-tance, which is partly rooted in insufficient communicationstrategies on the individual and local community level. Toincrease the efficiency of communication routines, sciencehas to transform its outreach concepts to become more awareof individual needs and demands. The “encoding/decoding”concept as well as critical intercultural communication stud-ies can offer pivotal approaches for this transformation.

Download full text files

  • pmnr677.pdfeng
    (241KB)

    SHA-1: ccb6ce485a02cf39466eec204b3e75650076569a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Simon SchneiderORCiDGND, Liv HeineckeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-425768
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42576
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (677)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/03/07
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/07
Issue:677
Pagenumber:9
Source:Advances in Geosciences 46 (2019) DOI: https://doi.org/10.5194/adgeo-46-11-2019
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo