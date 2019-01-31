Schließen

The need to transform Science Communication from being multi-cultural via cross-cultural to intercultural

  • When dealing with issues that are of high societal relevance, Earth sciences still face a lack of acceptance, which is partly rooted in insufficient communication strategies on the individual and local community level. To increase the efficiency of communication routines, science has to transform its outreach concepts to become more aware of individual needs and demands. The “encoding/decoding” concept as well as critical intercultural communication studies can offer pivotal approaches for this transformation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Simon SchneiderORCiDGND, Liv HeineckeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.5194/adgeo-46-11-2019
ISSN:1680-7359
Parent Title (English):Advances in Geosciences
Publisher:Copernicus Publications
Place of publication:Göttingen
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/31
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/03/07
Issue:46
Pagenumber:9
First Page:11
Last Page:19
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_08
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 677

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo