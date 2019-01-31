The need to transform Science Communication from being multi-cultural via cross-cultural to intercultural
- When dealing with issues that are of high societal relevance, Earth sciences still face a lack of acceptance, which is partly rooted in insufficient communication strategies on the individual and local community level. To increase the efficiency of communication routines, science has to transform its outreach concepts to become more aware of individual needs and demands. The “encoding/decoding” concept as well as critical intercultural communication studies can offer pivotal approaches for this transformation.
|Author:
|Simon SchneiderORCiDGND, Liv HeineckeORCiDGND
