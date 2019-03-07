Schließen

Samarium Hexaboride: Portotype of a Strongly Correlated Topological Insulator? A Photoemission Study

Author:Peter Hlawenka
Referee:Oliver RaderORCiD, Alexander Föhlisch, Clemens Laubschat
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/07
Pagenumber:116, XXI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

