Samarium Hexaboride: Portotype of a Strongly Correlated Topological Insulator? A Photoemission Study
|Author:
|Peter Hlawenka
|Referee:
|Oliver RaderORCiD, Alexander Föhlisch, Clemens Laubschat
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/03/07
|Pagenumber:
|116, XXI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik