Back to full interseismic plate locking decades after the giant 1960 Chile earthquake

Great megathrust earthquakes arise from the sudden release of energy accumulated during centuries of interseismic plate convergence. The moment deficit (energy available for future earthquakes) is commonly inferred by integrating the rate of interseismic plate locking over the time since the previous great earthquake. But accurate integration requires knowledge of how interseismic plate locking changes decades after earthquakes, measurements not available for most great earthquakes. Here we reconstruct the post-earthquake history of plate locking at Guafo Island, above the seismogenic zone of the giant 1960 (M-w = 9.5) Chile earthquake, through forward modeling of land-level changes inferred from aerial imagery (since 1974) and measured by GPS (since 1994). We find that interseismic locking increased to similar to 70% in the decade following the 1960 earthquake and then gradually to 100% by 2005. Our findings illustrate the transient evolution of plate locking in Chile, and suggest a similarly complex evolution elsewhere, with implications for the time- and magnitude-dependent probability of future events.
|Daniel MelnickORCiD, Shaoyang LiORCiD, Marcos MorenoORCiD, Marco Cisternas, Julius Jara-MuñozORCiDGND, Robert Wesson, Alan Nelson, Juan Carlos Báez, Zhiguo Deng
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-425723
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42572
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (678)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/03/11
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/03/11
|2010 M8.8 maule; afterslip; andean subduction zone; continuous GPS measurements; finite-element model; megathrust earthquake; postseismic deformation; resolution; slip; south-central Chile
|678
|10
|Nature Communications 9 (2018), Art. 3527 DOI 10.1038/s41467-018-05989-6
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International