The Influence of Silver Nanoparticles on the Blood-Brain and the Blood-Cerebrospinal Fluid Barrier in vitro

The use of silver nanoparticles in medical and consumer products such as wound dressings, clothing and cosmetic has increased significantly in recent years. Still, the influence of these particles on our health and especially on our brain, has not been examined adequately up to now. We studied the influence of AgEO- (Ethylene Oxide) and AgCitrate-Nanoparticles (NPs) on the protective barriers of the brain, namely the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the blood-cerebrospinal fluid (blood-CSF) barrier in vitro. The NPs toxicity was evaluated by examining changes in membrane integrity, cell morphology, barrier properties, oxidative stress and inflammatory reactions. AgNPs decreased cell viability, disturbed barrier integrity and tight junctions and triggered oxidative stress and DNA strand breaks. However, all mentioned effects were, at least partly, suppressed by a Citrate-coating and were most pronounced in the cells of the BBB as compared to the epithelial cells representing the blood-CSF barrier. AgEO- but not AgCitrate-NPs also

The use of silver nanoparticles in medical and consumer products such as wound dressings, clothing and cosmetic has increased significantly in recent years. Still, the influence of these particles on our health and especially on our brain, has not been examined adequately up to now. We studied the influence of AgEO- (Ethylene Oxide) and AgCitrate-Nanoparticles (NPs) on the protective barriers of the brain, namely the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the blood-cerebrospinal fluid (blood-CSF) barrier in vitro. The NPs toxicity was evaluated by examining changes in membrane integrity, cell morphology, barrier properties, oxidative stress and inflammatory reactions. AgNPs decreased cell viability, disturbed barrier integrity and tight junctions and triggered oxidative stress and DNA strand breaks. However, all mentioned effects were, at least partly, suppressed by a Citrate-coating and were most pronounced in the cells of the BBB as compared to the epithelial cells representing the blood-CSF barrier. AgEO- but not AgCitrate-NPs also triggered an inflammatory reaction in porcine brain capillary endothelial cells (PBCEC), which represent the BBB. Our data indicate that AgNPs may cause adverse effects within the barriers of the brain, but their toxicity can be reduced by choosing an appropriate coating material.

…