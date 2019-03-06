Bio vs. Mimetika in der Bioanalytik
Bio vs. Mimetics in Bioanalysis: An Editorial
- Natürliche Evolution hat geschaffenBiopolymereauf der Basis von Aminosäuren undNukleotidezeigt hohe chemische Selektivität und katalytische Kraft. Die molekulare Erkennung durch Antikörper und die katalytische Umwandlung der Substratmoleküle durch Enzyme findet in sogenannten Paratopen oder katalytischen Zentren des Makromoleküls statt, die typischerweise 10-15 Aminosäuren umfassen. Die konzertierte Wechselwirkung zwischen den Reaktionspartnern führt zu Affinitäten bis zu nanomolaren Konzentrationen für die Antigenbindung und nähert sich einer Million Umsätze pro Sekunde anEnzym-katalysierte Reaktionen.
- Natural evolution has created biopolymers on the basis of amino
acids and nucleotides showing high chemical selectivity and catalytic
power. Molecular recognition by antibodies and catalytic conversion
of the substrate molecules by enzymes take place in so called paratopes or catalytic centres of the macromolecule which comprise typically 10-15 amino acids. The concerted interaction between the reaction partners result in affinities down to nanomolar concentrations for the antigen binding and approaches one million turnovers per second in enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
Nucleic acids bind complimentary single stranded nucleic acids by
base pairing (hybridisation) with nanomolar affinities but also interact highly specific with proteins, e.g. transcription factors, and lowmolecular weight molecules and even with ions.
Biomimetic binders and catalysts have been generated using
“evolution in the test tube” of non-natural nucleotides or total
chemical synthesis of (molecularly imprinted) polymers in order to
