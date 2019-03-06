Schließen

What is the Role for Civil Society, State Institutions, Entrepreneurs and Non State Actors After the Arab Spring?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Al-Ani Ayad
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4172/2223-5833.1000241
ISSN:2223-5833
Parent Title (English):Arabian Journal of Business and Management Review
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2019/03/06
Volume:6
Issue:4
Pagenumber:2
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo