Schließen

Introduction

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jürgen MackertORCiD
ISBN:978-1-138-09136-8
Parent Title (English):Populism and the crisis of democracy Volume 1 Concepts and Theory
Subtitle (English):is there such a thing as populism?
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/01
First Page:1
Last Page:13
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo