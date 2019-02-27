Schließen

Light-modulated biosynthesis of carotenoids in Brassica rapa ssp. chinensis and the activation of Nrf2 by lutein in human retinal pigment epithel cells

Metadaten
Author:Katja FredeORCiD
Advisor:Susanne Baldermann, Frederik Börnke
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Date of final exam:2019/02/08
Release Date:2019/02/27
Pagenumber:98
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

