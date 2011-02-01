The logarithmic residue density of a generalized Laplacian
- We show that the residue density of the logarithm of a generalized Laplacian on a closed manifold definesan invariant polynomial-valued differential form. We express it in terms of a finite sum of residues ofclassical pseudodifferential symbols. In the case of the square of a Dirac operator, these formulas providea pedestrian proof of the Atiyah–Singer formula for a pure Dirac operator in four dimensions and for atwisted Dirac operator on a flat space of any dimension. These correspond to special cases of a moregeneral formula by Scott and Zagier. In our approach, which is of perturbative nature, we use either aCampbell–Hausdorff formula derived by Okikiolu or a noncommutative Taylor-type formula.
|Author:
|Jouko Mickelsson, Sylvie PaychaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S144678871100108X
|ISSN:
|0263-6115
|ISSN:
|1446-8107
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of the Australian Mathematical Society
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publication:
|Cambridge
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2011/02/01
|Year of Completion:
|2010
|Release Date:
|2019/02/25
|Tag:
|Dirac operators; index; residue
|Volume:
|90
|Issue:
|1
|Pagenumber:
|28
|First Page:
|53
|Last Page:
|80
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 649