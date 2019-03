Untersuchungen an neuartigen sauerstoffsubstituierten Donoren und Akzeptoren für Singulettsauerstoff

During the course of this work aromatic compounds like naphthalenes and anthracenes have been converted to so-called endoperoxides which are products of the reaction with a highly reactive form of oxygen: singlet oxygen. Beforehand the applied systems have been modified with several substituents that are linked via an oxygen-bridge to the aromatic core. The resulting endoperoxides are usually quite labile. In this work those labile compounds could be isolated and thoroughly investigated. At first, the manner of reaction was studied. The aromats showed different reactions rates with singlet oxygen, depending on their functional groups. Furthermore, the determined rate constants as well as certain trends could be supported and verified by theoretical calculations. The resulting endoperoxides have been examined for their stability under certain conditions like acids, bases and elevated temperature. Here it could be shown that naphthalene endoperoxides are able to release the bound endoperoxide in good yields at very low temperatures to

During the course of this work aromatic compounds like naphthalenes and anthracenes have been converted to so-called endoperoxides which are products of the reaction with a highly reactive form of oxygen: singlet oxygen. Beforehand the applied systems have been modified with several substituents that are linked via an oxygen-bridge to the aromatic core. The resulting endoperoxides are usually quite labile. In this work those labile compounds could be isolated and thoroughly investigated. At first, the manner of reaction was studied. The aromats showed different reactions rates with singlet oxygen, depending on their functional groups. Furthermore, the determined rate constants as well as certain trends could be supported and verified by theoretical calculations. The resulting endoperoxides have been examined for their stability under certain conditions like acids, bases and elevated temperature. Here it could be shown that naphthalene endoperoxides are able to release the bound endoperoxide in good yields at very low temperatures to -40 to 0 °C). Hence, those compounds can be used as very mild sources of the reactive oxygen species. Moreover, the mechanisms referring to the decomposition of the anthracene endoperoxides could be clarified while other reactive oxygen species like hydrogen peroxide or peracids could be identified. A special modification of the aromats have been glucose substituents. The resulting aryl glycosides have been converted to promising endoperoxides. Such compounds could be used in cancer therapy, because cancer cells tend to need carbohydrate-based energy in a higher degree than healthy cells. During the cleavage of those glycoside endoperoxides reactive oxygen species are released, which might lead to cell death.

