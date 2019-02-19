Schließen

The politics of zoom

  • Following the mandate in the Paris Agreement for signatories to provide “climate services” to their constituents, “downscaled” climate visualizations are proliferating. But the process of downscaling climate visualizations does not neutralize the political problems with their synoptic global sources—namely, their failure to empower communities to take action and their replication of neoliberal paradigms of globalization. In this study we examine these problems as they apply to interactive climate‐visualization platforms, which allow their users to localize global climate information to support local political action. By scrutinizing the political implications of the “zoom” tool from the perspective of media studies and rhetoric, we add to perspectives of cultural cartography on the issue of scaling from our fields. Namely, we break down the cinematic trope of “zooming” to reveal how it imports the political problems of synopticism to the level of individual communities. As a potential antidote to the politics ofFollowing the mandate in the Paris Agreement for signatories to provide “climate services” to their constituents, “downscaled” climate visualizations are proliferating. But the process of downscaling climate visualizations does not neutralize the political problems with their synoptic global sources—namely, their failure to empower communities to take action and their replication of neoliberal paradigms of globalization. In this study we examine these problems as they apply to interactive climate‐visualization platforms, which allow their users to localize global climate information to support local political action. By scrutinizing the political implications of the “zoom” tool from the perspective of media studies and rhetoric, we add to perspectives of cultural cartography on the issue of scaling from our fields. Namely, we break down the cinematic trope of “zooming” to reveal how it imports the political problems of synopticism to the level of individual communities. As a potential antidote to the politics of zoom, we recommend a downscaling strategy of connectivity, which associates rather than reduces situated views of climate to global ones.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Birgit SchneiderGND, Lynda Walsh
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-424819
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42481
ISSN:1866-8380
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Philosophische Reihe
Subtitle (English):Problems with downscaling climate visualizations
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (159)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/19
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/19
Tag:climate change; climate services; climate visualization; connectivity; downscaling; spherical; synopticism; zoom
Issue:159
Source:Geo: Geography and Environment 6 (2019) 1, Art. e00070 DOI: 10.1002/geo2.70
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

